White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman being considered for coveted MLB award

Veteran outfielder Mike Tauchman has been a welcome addition to the Chicago White Sox for the 2025 season.

Aside from his respectable offensive production (110 OPS+) and consistently competitive at-bats from the top of the lineup, Tauchman bring a veteran presence that the White Sox were seriously lacking. He's a leader in the clubhouse and plays the game with grit.

The White Sox have had 13 different players take the field for them this season that have also made their Major League debut in 2025. Tauchman is the guy that all of those rookies look up to, and that was made evident by his recent nomination for the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award.

Mike Tauchman is nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award

The Roberto Clemente Award is an annual honor bestowed " o the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field," per MLB.com.

There are 30 nominees in total, one from each club. Teams nominate whichever player they feel best represents the qualities listed above

While the award has been presented annually since 1971, only one White Sox players has ever won it - Paul Konerko in 2014.

During Monday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tauchman wore an unlabeled No. 21 jersey to honor Roberto Clemente.

According to his bio on MLB.com, Tauchman's nomination is a way to celebrate "the philanthropic work he has spearheaded off the field." Tauchman and his wife, Eileen, helped lead a care-package initiative, "assembling care packages for parents and children navigating hospital stays for cleft and other craniofacial conditions."

"Mike’s leadership and empathy have brought visibility to families who often feel overlooked and alone. His work is rooted in listening and understanding, driven by the desire to make life a little easier for others who are on a journey his family knows all too well. Whether through raising funds, providing essentials or simply offering encouragement, Mike Tauchman’s actions have a lasting impact on the community," reads his bio.

His philanthropic work is a testament to Tauchman's character, as is the way he plays the game of baseball.

Tauchman is a bit of an underdog when it comes to his big league career. He didn't get regular playing time until he was 32 years old. Just three seasons ago, he was playing in Korea without an MLB opportunity.

Hard work has landed Tauchman back in Major League Baseball as a clubhouse leader and leadoff hitter of the Chicago White Sox. I couldn't think of a better person to represent the organization for such a prestigious and powerful award.