White Sox outfielder's new Mets deal might be strangest value of the offseason

Outfielder Mike Tauchman was a large part of the White Sox step forward in 2025. Tauchman’s veteran leadership provided a valuable presence in the White Sox clubhouse, and the 34 year-old looked resurgent at the plate, posting one of the best offensive seasons of his career. The White Sox made the decision to non-tender Tauchman back in November, though speculation swirled that the White Sox could bring him back on a lesser deal. Tauchman is now headed to the Mets on a minor league deal, and it’s a situation that raises questions about his valuation to other teams.

According to multiple reports, Tauchman’s deal is a minor league deal with an invitation to big league spring training. Even at 34 with a myriad of soft-tissue injuries, Tauchman was a productive player in 2025. The outfielder slashed .263/.356/.400 with a 115 WRC+, making him one of the more reliable position players in the White Sox lineup. His projected arbitration number was under $5 million, so it was a bit surprising when the White Sox chose not to bring him back. White Sox manager Will Venable seemed to hint that a reunion could be coming at the Winter Meetings, but it’s not to be.

The Mets land their second former White Sox outfielder of the offseason after acquiring Luis Robert Jr. in a trade. Tauchman will join Robert, Carson Benge, Juan Soto, Tyrone Taylor, and M.J. Melendez as the primary outfielders on the Mets roster. Whether he’ll make the team or not is unclear, but with the injuries of a long season, he has a decent chance to appear at some point.

Luis Robert Jr. & Mike Tauchman go back-to-back! 😤 pic.twitter.com/ZEHSpt3cqe — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 3, 2025

Tauchman's minor league deal feels like a big discount

It’s bizarre to me that Tauchman couldn’t land a major league deal this offseason. Yes, he’s 35 years old with fading athleticism. Yes, he spent significant time on the injured list last season. But his approach and hitting ability were still present, and a 1.4 WAR season is still that of a quality big league player. It’s hard to believe that no MLB team was willing to give him a guaranteed deal.

It’s certainly possible that Tauchman passed on larger offers to go to a Mets team with World Series aspirations. At this stage, he may be looking to win a championship before he retires and a more prominent role on a less-competitive team may not have been as appealing. We’ll likely never know the full slate of opportunities he was given throughout the offseason, but it’s an underwhelming resolution, especially for White Sox fans hoping for a reunion with Tauchman.

Meanwhile, the White Sox will move forward with a fairly young group in the outfield with Andrew Benintendi and Austin Hays serving as the veteran presence. A few outfielders remain free agents, including Michael Conforto, who has been tied to the White Sox at times this offseason, so it’s always possible the White Sox could make another add to bolster their depth. But it feels like the Spring Training group is mostly complete, and it’ll be fun to watch the young outfielders compete for an opportunity on the south side.

We wish Mike Tauchman and his family the best as they begin their new adventure in New York.