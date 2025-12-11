Will Venable hints at possible return of key veteran to White Sox roster

As the Winter Meetings come to an end, the White Sox still have major questions surrounding their lineup, specifically in the outfield. Luis Robert’s future on the team is uncertain amid trade rumors, and the reliability of Andrew Benintendi for 2026 is in doubt. In addition, the White Sox non-tendered Mike Tauchman, their primary right-fielder in 2025. Speaking with reporters in Orlando, however, manager Will Venable potentially tipped the White Sox hand when it comes to the potential return of Tauchman.





“We lost Tauchman for the time being,” Venable said. “But just we have some moves to still be made and look forward to seeing how it all rounds out.”

The key phrase in Venable's quote is “for the time being”. It would’ve been easy to say that the White Sox would need to find a way to replace Mike Tauchman, but Venable’s phrasing could imply that Tauchman’s return is imminent. The fit makes sense. The White Sox need a serviceable option in right field until the arrival of top prospect Braden Montgomery. Tauchman grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and may prefer to remain in an area where he has friends and family. The Kansas City Royals have been mentioned as another team that's exploring a pursuit of Tauchman, but the interest on his side is not yet known.

Tauchman was a good fit for the White Sox on and off the field

In 93 games last season, Tauchman posted a 112 OPS+ for the second best mark of his career and third-straight season above 100. He launched nine home runs and also served as a mentor and leader to the young players in the clubhouse. His The decision to non-tender him a few weeks ago took me by surprise, but Tauchman’s entering his age-35 season and spent multiple IL stints dealing with leg issues in 2025. His defense has fallen to just average in right field and he's not running the bases well anymore. Still, his patient approach at the plate fits well with the philosophy of Ryan Fuller and new hitting coach Derek Shomon. Tauchman was projected to earn a bit over $3 million in arbitration, and given his relatively positive season in 2025, it’s hard to see him signing a contract for less than that. Perhaps the White Sox would be given a hometown discount should they make the decision to bring him back.

Whether it’s Tauchman or another option, the White Sox have a clear need for help in the corner outfield, and the expectation remains that they’ll address the position with an external addition.

Getz also said that the areas the Sox are looking to improve this offseason are at the corner outfield spots, bullpen and finding a left-handed bat to balance out the lineup. — Kyle W (@K_Williamsmedia) November 13, 2025

The offseason has gotten off to a slow start around the league, but with over two months remaining until Spring Training, there’s plenty of time for the activity to pick up.