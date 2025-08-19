White Sox pitching prospect is on an unreal run that nobody is talking about

Before the 2025 season, left-handed pitching prospect Tyler Schweitzer seemed like a strong candidate to make his MLB debut for the Chicago White Sox at some point.

Schweitzer, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the White Sox in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Ball State University. He had been fairly productive at every level of the minor leagues over his first two professional seasons, and made 16 starts for the Double-A Birmingham Barons in 2024.

Earlier this year, Schweitzer was ranked the No. 22 prospect in the White Sox organization by MLB.com. While his age and lack of overpowering stuff probably hurt his status as a prospect, it was hard to argue with his consistent production.

After earning a promotion to Triple-A Charlotte, things quickly went south for Schweitzer. In 50 innings, primarily as a starting pitcher, his ERA was 7.92.

That stretch not only got Schweitzer removed him from Chicago's top prospects list, but it also removed him from the mind of White Sox fans. With his demotion back to Double-A, Schweitzer quickly became forgotten and overshadowed by other young arms in the farm system.

Since going back to Birmingham, however, Schweitzer is on a truly unbelievable run that nobody is talking about or recognizing.

Tyler Schweitzer's unbelievable run in Double-A

Schweitzer's total ERA is at 4.79 for the season. That's easy to overlook. But I think he deserves a ton of praise for the streak he is on in Double-A.

With the Barons this season, Tyler Schweizter has now pitched 32.2 scoreless innings. His ERA is a perfect 0.00, and he's recored 31 strikeouts with a WHIP of 0.79.

Tyler Schweitzer made his 8th appearance today following Tanner McDougal. He gets his 5th win, and is 5-0. What should also be mentioned is that he has 32.2IP with 0 ER and a 0.80 WHIP in his return to AA. He deserves another crack at AAA. #Barons pic.twitter.com/EV7edPyLnG — FutureSox (@FutureSox) August 18, 2025

32.2 innings without an earned run is more than a lucky run. That's utter dominance, and it's begining to reach uncharted territory.

Orel Hershiser holds the official MLB record for consecutive scoreless innings pitched with 59 from August 30 to September 28, 1988.

Blake Snell, while in Double‑A in 2015, once pitched 49 consecutive scoreless innings.

Former St. Louis Carindals pitcher Brad Thompson nearly broke the pro scoreless-innings mark once, too. His streak spanned 57 consecutive scoreless innings in Double‑A with the Tennessee Smokies back in 2004.

Schweitzer is not in that group yet, but he's been throwing four scoreless innings at a time for the last month. He's four or five appearances away from putting together an all-time run in the second half of the 2025 season.

Tyler Schweitzer is back on my radar as a White Sox prospect that could debut in 2026, and he deserves more recognition for how dominant he has been recently.