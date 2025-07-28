A new Chicago White Sox prospect has cracked MLB.com's Top 100 prospect list

The Chicago White Sox are back to having five prospects on the Top 100 list from MLB Pipeline.

White Sox prospects have been jumping on and off the list all season, with multiple players graduating from prospect status and some midseason updates shaking things up.

Catchers Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel had been in the Top 100 all season, but both players have since spent over 45 days on the active roster, therefore making them ineligible for prospect status.

Colson Montgomery was dropped from the Top 100 entirely after a midseason update. Montgomery had been off to such a slow start in Triple-A Charlotte that he needed to be pulled from game action to work on his swing.

His age (23) and lack of production dropped him from the list, but a hot stretch after re-joining the Knights has helped him climb back to No. 84, according to MLB Pipeline.

Noah Schultz, Braden Montgomery, and Hagen Smith are the other three White Sox prospects with Top 100 status.

But as of Sunday, 19-year-old shortstop Caleb Bonemer joined them and cracked the list for the first time.

Caleb Bonemer is now a Top 100 prospect in baseball

With Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski graduating from prospect status this week, White Sox minor league shortstop Caleb Bonemer is now No. 100 on MLB Pipeline's top prospects list.

Bonemer was a second-round pick by the White Sox in the 2024 MLB Draft. He has spent the entirety of his first professional season with the Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

In 81 games this season, Bonemer is batting .259/.383/.423 with an .808 OPS. He has eight (8) home runs, 43 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases on the year.

The walk rate is exceptional and Bonemer is a gifted baserunner despite having somewhat average speed. If Bonemer can continue to channel his power and finish his first professional season with 15 home runs and 30+ stolen bases, it would be a huge success for the 19-year-old shortstop.

Caleb Bonemer having himself a game in Zebulon. He bangs another ball off the LF wall. Caleb advances to 3rd on a bobble in LF. He is about a combined 7' from a 3HR day. 2 doubles and a HR. #Ballers pic.twitter.com/duzMYZB0kx — FutureSox (@FutureSox) July 26, 2025

MLB.com says that Bonemer "had one of the quicker swings in the 2024 prep class and combines it with strength to create well above-average raw power."

One of the biggest questions is if Bonemer can stick at shortstop long-term. Some evaluators have doubts about his quickness, but given the early success of Colson Montgomery at the MLB level and the recent draft selection of Billy Carlson, shortstop is not a pressing need for Chicago.

The bat-to-ball skills could use a little work, but the plate discipline and raw power have me incredibly optimistic about Caleb Bonemer's future with the White Sox. He is more than deserving of his place on the Top 100 list and it will be exciting to watch him climb the ranks over the next few years.