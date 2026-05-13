White Sox players returning from injury will force Will Venable into tough decision

It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to say this with a straight face, but the Chicago White Sox may soon have too many players they need to find at bats for. The last few White Sox teams have been largely devoid of talent, but the 2026 group is different, and their play on the field has shown it throughout the first six weeks. As is, the White Sox seem to have found a lineup that works for them, but with three players returning from injury in the next few weeks, things are about to get very crowded very quickly on the south side.

Veteran outfielder Austin Hays is currently in the midst of his second IL stint of the season. The first time, Hays suffered a hamstring injury that knocked him out for three weeks. He returned for just two games before suffering a calf strain that landed him back on the IL. The White Sox broadcast mentioned Sunday that Hays has been swinging in the cage and will begin baserunning soon, putting him on track to return in just a couple weeks. Catcher Kyle Teel has begun a rehab assignment in Charlotte and his season debut looks to be imminent. No timeline has been given for outfielder Everson Pereira’s return from a strained pec, but I can’t imagine he’s out more than a few more weeks. All three players will join a ballclub with momentum and talent already in place, and it’s worth wondering how the White Sox plan to deploy the playing time.

The return of Austin Hays and Everson Pereira will give the White Sox an abundance of options

Kyle Teel’s return should be pretty straightforward. Young catcher Edgar Quero has struggled mightily this season and should benefit from a trip to Charlotte. Teel and Drew Romo should be able to hold down the position. Hays and Pereira, both right-handed outfielders, have a less clear path to returning. The White Sox signed veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk to take at bats against lefties, and Grichuk has shown solid production in his first few games. The natural move could be designated Derek Hill and Luisangel Acuna for assignment, who are both right-handed outfielders that haven’t produced a ton offensively. But Acuna also serves as the White Sox backup infielder, so the team would lose some flexibility replacing him with an outfielder.

On the other hand, there are outfielders Tristan Peters and Jarred Kelenic. Peters, while not hitting for much power, has been a solid contact hitter and graded very strongly defensively in center field. Kelenic’s results aren’t overwhelming at first glance, but he’s hitting the ball hard a lot and his underlying metrics suggest his luck will turn around soon. Both Peters and Kelenic give the White Sox playable options against right-handers and I can’t see the team moving on from either of them right away.

Assuming Hill and Acuna are the players to go, the White Sox will be left with an outfield group of Sam Antonacci, Austin Hays, Everson Pereira, Tristan Peters, Jarred Kelenic, and Randal Grichuk who have all earned a decent amount of at bats. That doesn’t even include Andrew Benintendi, who has primarily been the designated hitter this year but can also play outfield. It’s going to put Will Venable in a tough spot, but it’s a good problem to have. The likely outcome is someone else getting hurt and making the decision easy, but it could be a Catch 22 from Venable if everyone stays healthy.

If you ask me, Everson Pereira and Sam Antonacci should be in the lineup every day. Jarred Kelenic and Tristan Peters can round out the group against righties with Hays and Grichuk taking the at bats against lefties. The White Sox can use the DH to rotate in other players and give veterans a rest day. Whether Will Venable has the same plan as me remains to be seen.

Regardless, it’s not a problem the White Sox have had to deal with in recent seasons, and I feel much better knowing the team has too many options instead of not enough. Times are changing on the south side, and hopefully this is the start of many years of having too many options.