White Sox promote rising prospect for MLB debut amid impressive heater

The Chicago White Sox have steered completely into their youth movement in 2025, and after uncovering several impressive fruits of their labor, they've decided to reward another top prospect.

Colson Montgomery, who saw his star somewhat dulled earlier in the year, has recently caught fire, earning re-entry into Chicago's top tier of prospects.

Montgomery, the team's 2021 first-round pick, peaked at No. 9 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 before his rocket dulled so severely that he fell entirely off the pre-2025 edition of the list. He returned to the Top 100 in the latest mid-season re-rank - though, of course, that still represented a steep drop from the peak of his prospect pedigree.

No matter; the White Sox still determined on Thursday night that they were ready to see a few more fireworks, promoting Montgomery to join Kyle Teel and Co. in the big-league lineup. Montgomery's most recent Triple-A plate appearances looked a lot more like the prince that was promised, as he posted a 1.580 OPS.

— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 4, 2025

Montgomery, selected 22nd overall out of high school back in 2021, still doesn't carry with him a slash line that feels indicative of one of the game's best and brightest, batting .218 with 11 homers in 55 games in Charlotte this summer. However, the true talent level is much higher, and Chris Getz's White Sox have proven plenty this year that they're far from averse to giving their top-tier names a try.

Though Tim Elko hasn't made quite the immediate impact Chicago was hoping for, Rule 5er Shane Smith should be a first-time All-Star, and Chase Meidroth has been the dirt dog that was promised after coming over from Boston this offseason. Teel and Edgar Quero have combined to be a representative duo behind the plate, though the powerful Quero is still seeking his first home run.

Stay tuned to find out the particulars of Montgomery's debut, the latest in a long line of exciting turnings-of-the-page for the White Sox this year, as they seek to establish a new and exciting core.