White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery is dominating Triple-A and looks ready for MLB

Colson Montgomery's 2025 season got off to such a rough start that he was pulled from game action and sent to the Chicago White Sox Spring Training facility in Arizona to work on his swing.

Montgomery was once the No. 9 ranked prospect in all of baseball before a hot-and-cold 2024 and bad start to 2025 dropped him from the Top 100 list entirely.

As of last month, Montgomery's future with the White Sox had never been more in question. A hot start after returning to Triple-A restored some faith in his potential, but a recent surge now has Sox fans advocating for a Major League call-up.

Colson Montgomery is dominating in Triple-A

In his last five games against the Toledo Mud Hens, Colson Montgomery is 11-for-22 (.500) at the plate with four (4) home runs, 27 total bases, and a 1.749 OPS.

He now has three multi-homer games in the month of June and has improved his stats for the year to a respectable mark.

Montgomery is hitting .220 with a .741 OPS in Charlotte this season. That may not seem all that impressive, but considering where he started, it's shocking and significant.

Before being sent to Glendale for a reset, Montgomery was batting .149 with a .479 OPS in over 100 plate appearances. Since then, his slugging percentage has been raised from .255 to .445. He had four extra-base hits before his reset and 19 extra-base hits since returning to game action.

Montgomery has also improved upon his whiff percentage, chase rate, and is barreling the baseball twice as often.

Like it or not, Colson Montgomery has been better since coming back from his stint in AZ. Below are some stats from before and after the stint.



wOBA: .220➡️.368

xwOBA: .215➡️.317

Barrel% 5.9%➡️ 11.1%

Whiff%: 35.6%➡️22.5%

Chase%: 33.0%➡️27.1%

Z-Contact%: 79.5%➡️87.8% https://t.co/RguuBI6tbU — Dylan Barnas (@NotCease) June 29, 2025

Is the strikeout rate still a concern? Absolutely. But with Montgomery posting a slugging percentage of .600 over his last 130 plate appearances, he's starting to look like the superstar prospect White Sox fans once believed him to be.

Montgomery deserves an MLB call-up

The White Sox have plenty of roster space to accommodate Colson Montgomery should they choose to promote him for his MLB debut.

If Montgomery plays shortstop, Chase Meidroth can move to second base, Lenyn Sosa can play third base, and Miguel Vargas can be the first baseman. Montgomery could also get looks at third base while Meidroth (SS) and Sosa (2B) stick to the positions they've been playing.

Vinny Capra and Josh Rojas are sitting around waiting to be DFA'd at this point. Neither one has trade value, but Rojas is probably better to keep around for his defensive versatility.

While Montgomery is riding this wave of confidence at the plate, I think it's the perfect time to test him against Major League pitching. He has done a nice job of bouncing back in the minor leagues and making adjustments throughout the season. I'd like to see him get a chance to do that at the big league level.

If Colson Montgomery returns to the marquee prospect status he once had and plays like a future star, it transforms the state of the White Sox rebuild.

Kyle Teel is as advertised. Miguel Vargas is a quality everyday player with control. There are still reasons to be bullish on Chase Meidroth and Edgar Quero. Add Colson Montgomery to that group and all of a sudden, the White Sox will have half of a starting lineup filled out by young, controllable prospects.

It's time to give Colson Montgomery his shot and see if the White Sox can add him to the core of players they are building around.