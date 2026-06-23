White Sox Prospect Update: Pitcher rehab stints, Boughton's award, Fauske's big week

The White Sox had a rough week on the road, dropping a series against the Yankees before being swept in Detroit. The struggles of the big league team feel like the perfect opportunity to focus on the farm system, and a handful of notable developments happened this week. Here’s everything you might’ve missed from the White Sox farm system over the past week.

Rehab continues for a trio of White Sox hurlers

With the White Sox in need of a fifth starter, a pair of big league caliber arms are nearing a return from injury. Left-hander Noah Schultz, who posted a 5.82 ERA in eight big league starts earlier this season, made rehab starts both Tuesday and Sunday from the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. Schultz went 1.2 innings on Tuesday in a 38-pitch outing, allowing a pair of runs and walking three. His second outing was stronger, as the lefty fanned four over 2.2 scoreless innings, getting up to 57 pitches. He’ll likely make one more rehab outing in Charlotte to further raise his pitch count before returning to the White Sox next week.

Right-hander Mason Adams, the White Sox 11th-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline, continued his rehab from Tommy John surgery, firing five scoreless innings on Friday evening and reaching the 70-pitch mark for the second straight start. Adams, 26, has yet to make his big league debut, but he could be only weeks away from making an impact at the big league level.

Left-hander Blake Larson, who the White Sox selected with the 68th overall pick in 2024, made his organizational debut on Sunday after recovering from Tommy John surgery. Larson, 20, fired two scoreless innings in an outing for the ACL White Sox as he looks to build up his innings following the surgery. The White Sox hope to get Larson, the 18th-ranked prospect in their system, to Kannapolis by the end of the season, and he’s on track to do so after a few more outings in Arizona.

Matthew Boughton’s award-winning week.

The White Sox 11th-round pick from 2025, Matthew Boughton was considered a sleeper prospect for many talent evaluators. The White Sox aggressively promoted him to Kannapolis this season, where the start of the season was a bit of a struggle. Recently, however, he’s shown signs of turning things around. Since June 13th, Boughton is 17-for-36 (.472) with two home runs and three doubles. His red-hot week earned him the Carolina League Player of the Week award. At just 20 years-old, he’s one of the more raw prospects in the White Sox system, but the talent is there. Hopefully his strong production continues for the remainder of the season.

Matthew Boughton had one heck of a week!!! Congrats on being named the Carolina League Player of the Week, Matthew!! pic.twitter.com/NYcGDs3MXy — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) June 22, 2026

Jaden Fauske may be heating up

Speaking of players who had a big week, 2024 second-round pick Jaden Fauske is coming off possibly his best week of the season. The 7th-ranked White Sox prospect holds a modest .758 OPS in his debut season with Kannapolis, but is hitting .333 with three home runs since June 13th. The 19-year-old Chicago native was a high-upside swing by the White Sox in the second round last season, and he’s started to find his power stroke. He’s a long way from making an impact at the big league level, but he’s certainly a name worth keeping an eye on, and a strong finish to the season will have him flying up prospect boards.