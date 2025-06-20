Another White Sox prospect from the Garrett Crochet trade is being called up to MLB

Along with adding left-hander Jake Palisch to the MLB roster on Friday, the Chicago White Sox are calling up 23-year-old pitching prospect Wikelman González from Triple-A Charlotte.

Both Cam Booser and Davis Martin landed on the Injured List on Friday, resulting in a series of roster moves before the weekend series in Toronto.

The Garret Crochet trade keeps producing

González marks the third player to debut for the White Sox this season that was involved in the Garrett Crochet trade over the winter.

Chase Meidroth and Kyle Teel have both made positive first impressions on the organization and are now everyday starters in Chicago’s lineup. González now joins them in the big leagues after being moved to the bullpen earlier this season.

The best thing about the Garrett Crochet trade for the White Sox right now is that Braden Montgomery, the only player from the return package not in the Major Leagues, also has the highest upside of the four youngsters.

Montgomery is the No. 35 prospect in all of baseball, but he remains in Winston-Salem and is still at least a year away from being big league ready.

González was certainly considered to be the “ fourth piece” out of the four players traded to Chicago. To have that guy already making a big league impact is a massive win for White Sox player development and a good sign that Chris Getz got good value when he moved to Crochet.

González has found success in the bullpen

González was brought up to Triple-A on April 29 and moved to the bullpen. He has a 2.75 ERA with Charlotte in a multi-inning relief role. He has pitched 19.2 innings over 12 appearances.

González is currently the No. 15 ranked prospect in the White Sox organization. His fastball sits in the mid 90s, but touched up to 99 mph in 2024. It is his best pitch according to the scouting grades.

The biggest concerns with González are related to his command. While he gets excellent extension, he has a high-effort delivery that he does not repeat very well.

"There's a lot of variance in what [González] might evolve into, as he has the upside of a mid-rotation starter but the floor of a reliever who lacks the control for high-leverage situations," reads his prospect profile on MLB.com.

Walks have still been an issue for González since moving to the bullpen in Charlotte, but his stuff has otherwise been next level. Opposing hitters are batting just .138 against him in Triple-A.

That’s enough to have me intrigued about what he can bring against Major League hitters. If the White Sox ever figure out how to hone in his control, González will be a lights out addition to the bullpen that can pitch in high-leverage situations.