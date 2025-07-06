White Sox Prospects: Sam Antonacci and Luis Reyes win monthly minor league awards

It has been an exciting season for Chicago White Sox fans that closely follow minor league box scores and the team's farm system.

11 different players have been called up from the minor leagues to make Major League debuts in 2025, the most recent being former first round pick Colson Montgomery.

But even with double-digit players being called up and many losing their prospect status, the White Sox farm system continues to produce young players that are worth monitoring.

Two prospects that have been thriving in the minor leagues recently are infielder Sam Antonacci and right-handed pitcher Luis Reyes.

Antonacci is the No. 26 ranked prospect in the White Sox organization by MLB.com. Reyes does not crack the Top 30, but both of them recently earned minor league awards for the month of June and put themselves on the map.

Sam Antonacci and Luis Reyes win monthly awards

Sam Antonacci was a fifth round pick by the White Sox in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Coastal Carolina. He has done nothing but produce since turning pro.

Antonacci came off the Injured List just before the calendar turned to June. He had six multi-hit games during the month. He hit .286 with a .438 OBP and .882 OPS in 20 games with Winston-Salem in June.

That stretch earned Antonacci the distinction of being White Sox Minor League Player of the Month for June.

Winston-Salem infielder Sam Antonacci has been named the Chicago White Sox Minor League Player of the Month for June, while Kannapolis right-handed pitcher Luis Reyes has been named Pitcher of the Month as voted by a panel of Chicago-area media members. (I voted) — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 2, 2025

Luis Reyes is a 19-year-old Dominican starting pitcher that is playing in Kannapolis this season. It is his first taste of A-ball.

Reyes had struggled in the Dominican Summer League (2023) and Arizona Complex League (2024) with his control. That has still been an occasional problem for him, but the 19-year-old seems to be figuring things out as the 2025 season goes on.

From May 24-June 28, Reyes made six starts and gave up one (1) earned run over 32.2 innings pitched. He had a 0.36 ERA in the month of June, and was voted minor league Pitcher of the Month.

I expect both Antonacci and Reyes to climb the White Sox prospect rankings soon. They can now be considered prospects to monitor moving forward. If they repeat their June success, these won't be the only awards they win during their professional baseball careers.