White Sox rumors: Chicago reportedly exploring trade for rehabbing Mets starter

The MLB trade deadline is just two weeks away and rumors have started to swirl about who could be on the move. With so many teams still in contention, the market has yet to make itself fully clear. The White Sox have recently been reported as a team that’s willing to be aggressive in its pursuit of reinforcements, but to this point, most of the names connected to the team have purely been speculation. This weekend, White Sox fans got their first rumor of substance, and a new name has entered the conversation. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported in his Sunday notes column that the White Sox have sent special assistant Nick Hostetler to “keep tabs” on Mets rehabbing starter Clay Holmes.

Holmes, 33, was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he made his big league debut as a reliever in 2018. Holmes struggled in his first two big league seasons, then put together a solid 2021 campaign and was dealt to the Yankees at the trade deadline. Holmes became the Yankees closer in 2022 and made a pair of All-Star games before hitting free agency and joining the Mets prior to the 2025 season. The Mets took a gamble and transitioned Holmes into the starting rotation, where he posted a 3.53 ERA in 165.2 innings in 2025. Holmes was off to an excellent start in 2026, with a 2.39 ERA in nine starts before a freak injury on a comebacker derailed his season.

Clay Holmes fractured his tibia after this 111 MPH liner hit him, per @NYPost_Mets pic.twitter.com/oN2BTk8QeO — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 16, 2026

Clay Holmes' return from injury could come at perfect time for trade deadline buyers

Holmes was diagnosed with a broken fibula and hasn’t pitched since May 15th, but is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment just in time for a return around the deadline. The Mets, who are one of a few teams well outside of a playoff spot and slated to sell, are inclined to listen to offers from interested teams. Holmes has a player option for $12 million in 2027 but is unlikely to exercise the deal, making him a rental. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal previously mentioned that the White Sox are not inclined to overpay for a rental, but Holmes could make sense if the price is right.

Clay Holmes features a classic Sinker-Sweeper-Changeup pitch mix and thrives on getting ground balls. In his first nine starts, he posted a 55% ground ball rate, among the best marks in the league. Holmes posted a similar rate during the 2025 season, so it seems like a sustainable feat, but teams interested will want to see whether his leg injury affects his delivery as he begins rehab.

Whether Holmes is the priority for the White Sox or not remains to be seen, but I expect GM Chris Getz to cast a wide net in his search for veteran pitching. The White Sox had a strong weekend on the mound and enter Monday’s series opener against Texas with the 11th-best ERA in the major leagues as a team, but the team could definitely use a veteran arm or two to stabilize the staff down the stretch. The White Sox could swing big and attempt to land a frontline starter, but may choose the more conservative route and pivot to cheap veterans. As far as rentals go, the team could do way worse than Clay Holmes. His rehab and health will be worth monitoring over the next two weeks.