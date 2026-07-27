White Sox rumors: Chicago's financial flexibility could open these 2 trade possibilities

With seven days to go until the MLB trade deadline, the activity has been largely quiet to this point. Outside of a weekend deal between Washington and Boston, it’s been all talk and little action. With the rumor mill swirling about the White Sox and their plans over the next week, a multitude of names have come up as rumored possibilities. In his Sunday notes column, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale provided some insight into the White Sox attitude.

“The Chicago White Sox,” Nightingale wrote, “badly want starting pitching, but are telling teams that they will not trade any of their top 10 prospects. They would be willing to add onto their payroll, however, and assume the entirety of a player’s contract”.

Most people immediately zero in on the first sentence, but I want to focus on the second part. Spotrac currently has the White Sox with a payroll of $111.7 million, fifth lowest in baseball. With a competitive young roster, the White Sox don’t necessarily need an extreme amount of payroll space this offseason to add talent to the club, and could be open to taking on some poor contracts to pay less in prospect capital. There are two names that come to mind.

RHP Michael King, San Diego Padres

Originally acquired by the Padres in the 2023 trade that sent Juan Soto to the Yankees, King made the transition into the starting rotation and didn’t miss a beat. He fired 173.2 innings in 2024 and posted a 2.95 ERA in 31 games. A couple of injuries limited King to just 73.1 innings in 2025, but he remained effective in a starter’s role. King hit free agency this offseason and re-signed with the San Diego Padres on a three year deal. It’s not a traditional contract for King, however, as he has an opt out following the 2026 and 2027 seasons and his salary will jump from nine million this season to $32 and $34 million, respectively. A trade for King may be only a rental for the White Sox, but should he opt in to 2027, they’re a team that may be willing to take on his full contract. They could certainly do worse than King, who has continued his solid run as a starting pitcher with a 3.24 in 21 starts this season. Perhaps if the White Sox do make a big swing on Mason Miller, taking on King’s contract could help lower the price, but it could also serve as a standalone deal that improves the starting rotation.

Michael King, 94mph Painted Two Seamer (22 inches of run) and 84mph Sweeper (14 inches of break), Individual Pitches + Overlay.



That's mean. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ttXpg0YUHA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 12, 2024

RHP Luis Castillo, Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are in an interesting situation as the trade deadline approaches. The team was one win from reaching the World Series in 2025 and brought back mostly the same team, but they’ve struggled to string together consistent wins so far this year. With six starters in their big league rotation and several more top pitching prospects nearing the big leagues, the Mariners seem to be in a prime position to deal from a place of strength to add offense. RHP Luis Castillo, 33, hasn’t been his normal self this year, and has rotated a bit between the starting rotation and the bullpen. Castillo, who is owed $24 million for 2026 and 2027, is a contract Seattle could look to get off the books to free up a rotation spot and some salary. Prior to 2026, Castillo has posted a sub-4 ERA in each season since 2018, and he’s been the reliable rotation contributor the White Sox are looking for. His career 2.25 ERA in the playoffs would also help the White Sox push. If the team is willing to invest $24 million in a starting pitcher for next season, Castillo could be a solid veteran option and a prime change-of-scenery candidate for the White Sox.