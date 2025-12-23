White Sox Rumors: Reds insider's Luis Robert Jr. trade report lacks fire

Another day, another Luis Robert Jr. trade rumor. It’s become a daily occurrence on the MLB rumor mill over the past several months, and it’s an exhausting reality that likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale suggested that moving Robert could be the White Sox next big move after landing Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami

Next up for the Chicago White Sox after the Munetaka Murakami signing:

They still would like to move CF Luis Robert for pitching depth and are engaged in talks with the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 21, 2025

Surely, Bob forgot about Sean Newcomb, who the White Sox signed to a one-year deal earlier this week. More fuel was added to the fire Monday night, when a report from Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Gordon Wittenmyer reiterated the Reds interest in Robert. White Sox twitter was set ablaze with mock trades and speculation, but upon further review, Wittenmyer’s report offers little information we didn’t already know. The Reds have been connected to Robert dating back to last offseason, and it sounds like they have simply re-engaged in previously stalled discussions.

The Reds, known for being financially conservative, are unlikely to receive Robert’s $20 million salary with open arms. Wittenmyer suggests the White Sox may be willing to pay close to half of Robert’s salary, freeing up about $10 million in payroll. Even with half the salary covered, the Reds are unlikely to part with top prospects to acquire a player with a recent history of injury and underperformance. Among the players mentioned in the article: LHP Brandon Williamson, RHP Chase Petty, and RHP Julian Aguiar. Williamson and Aguiar both represent major-league ready pitchers with recent injuries that wiped out their 2025 seasons. Petty, a former first-round pick of the Twins, was a top-100 prospect before a miserable 2025 season dropped his stock

The White Sox could target high-risk, high-reward players for Robert

All of these players fall into the same category as Robert: talented but injured and/or underperforming. Williamson has the most extensive track record, posting a 4.46 ERA over 117 innings for the 2023 Reds. With Robert unlikely to command any top prospects, a young major league player with an unclear role could be the next best thing for the White Sox. The Reds also own a competitive balance draft pick that could be of interest in trade discussions. Acquiring this would give the White Sox an extra pick and extra bonus pool money in July’s draft.

As it stands right now, I still firmly reside in the camp of holding on to Robert. The White Sox outfield is thin, there’s no expectation of the team competing this season, and Robert has another year of control. Selling low on Robert right now feels like punting on third down. You’ve got one more chance to get a strong first half and increase his value before you reach the point of no return. If you’re not getting offers you like right now, run it back one more time.

As much as I’d love to stop writing about Luis Robert Jr trade rumors, it certainly feels like it won’t be going away anytime soon. As long as Luis Robert Jr. remains a member of the White Sox, the rest of the industry will be speculating on a deal. And until other teams are willing to give up something of substance, Robert isn’t going anywhere. Sox fans, get comfortable. We could be here awhile.