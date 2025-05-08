The White Sox are about to solve a problem in a way that won’t make fans happy

The Chicago White Sox signed veteran starting pitcher Martín Pérez to a one-year, $5 million contract in the offseason to be an experienced, stabilizing force for the team's young starting rotation.

Pérez, who had made 25+ starts in each of his last three seasons, was also supposed to be a reliable innings eater for Chicago. With four young starting pitchers on the staff that have never been through the rigors of a 162-game major league season, that was a necessity.

The rest of the White Sox starting rotation - Shane Smith, Sean Burke, Davis Martin, and Jonathan Cannon - came into 2025 with a combined 256.2 big league innings pitched.

Unfortunately for the White Sox, Pérez has now gone on the 60-day Injured List with a forearm injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season. It makes that starting pitching inexperience and the need for innings more prevalent than ever.

The White Sox have a solution coming. But it won't be the one that most Sox fans are hoping for.

Jesse Scholtens begins rehab stint

The writing is on the wall for 31-year-old right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholtens to reclaim a spot in the starting rotation before long.

Scholtens made his MLB debut during the 2023 season and pitched to a 5.29 ERA and 1-9 record as a rookie.

Scholtens tore his UCL in his throwing elbow during 2024 Spring Training and missed the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He's now back, pitching on a rehab assignment with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (High-A), working as a starter and knocking the rust off.

In his first rehab appearance, Scholtens went three innings and gave up three (3) runs with two (2) strikeouts.

The Sox leaned on Scholtens pretty heavily to help them get over the finish line of a disappointing 2023 season. I am expecting some of the same this year once he comes back, with Scholtens and Bryse Wilson figuring to be regulars in White Sox box scores as starters or long relievers.

White Sox fans might be hoping to see Hagen Smith, Grant Taylor, or Noah Schultz in the near future. But I think we'll end up seeing a lot of Scholtens before any of those prospects touch a big league mound.

It's nothing against Scholtens individually, it's just not fun to watch a pitcher who is 31 years old and has no trade value or future impact take the rubber.

Sox fans are looking for reasons to tune in every night. Scholtens being a staple of the pitching staff doesn't give them one.