White Sox Spring Training News: Friday's starter announced, lineup buzz, Quero's bold prediction

As Spring Training rolls along, the White Sox will get set to kick off their Cactus League schedule this Friday. Optimism reigns supreme in Glendale as White Sox players and coaches prepare for what they hope will be an exciting season on the south side. Here are some of the latest notable items out of White Sox camp:

Friday’s starting pitcher announced

The White Sox are listing right-hander Jonathan Cannon as the starting pitcher for Friday’s Cactus League opener in Mesa against the Cubs. The 25 year-old right-hander made his big league debut for the White Sox in 2024, where he posted a 4.49 ERA in 23 outings. Instead of a step forward in 2025, Cannon faced significant regression, struggling to a 5.82 ERA in 17 starts before a demotion to Charlotte.

Cannon expressed the importance of the upcoming 2026 season to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin earlier this offseason.

“Looking at the year as a whole,” Cannon said. “I think it’s going to end up being the most pivotal season in my career.”

Cannon is one of around 10 pitchers being given a chance to compete for an Opening Day rotation spot in 2026 and he’ll get his first opportunity to earn it Friday. Cannon is expected to throw two innings in his Spring debut as he builds up for the start of the season. If he’s not a member of the Opening Day rotation, I expect Cannon to be optioned to Charlotte and remain stretched out as a starter. He’ll serve as important starting pitching depth this season.

With the White Sox looking to start building up and establish a long-term, Cannon is correct about the importance of the 2026 season for him. He’ll need to show signs of forward progress if he’d like to be part of the White Sox plans moving forward.

Several Members of Friday’s lineup revealed

Speaking of Friday's Cactus League opener, White Sox manager Will Venable wouldn’t commit to a lineup when asked earlier this week, but he provided some clues about who we could see.

“So the lineup the first game,” Venable said. “We’re still working on some stuff. Definitely want to take care of these WBC guys who are out there”.

White Sox fans will get their first in-game look at Munetaka Murakami Friday, with the Japanese slugger expected to be in the lineup. Murakami should play in a few games this week before his departure for the World Baseball Classic on February 27th. Sam Antonacci, Kyle Teel, and Curtis Mead, who are also leaving to play in the WBC, are also expected to be in Friday’s lineup. The defensive alignment and batting order are not yet known, but the battle for the roster will officially kick off this week.

Edgar Quero has high hopes for the 2026 White Sox

In an interview with CHSN’s Chuck Garfien earlier this week, White Sox catcher Edgar Quero was asked whether the goal for the 2026 White Sox is to make the playoffs.

“Yeah, sure,” Quero said. “We’re here to play in the playoffs. We’re not going to come here to just make an okay season. We don’t want that. We want to be in the playoffs. Doesn’t matter how. We’re gonna push to be there.”

The White Sox have big goals for 2026.



Edgar Quero: “We’re here to play in the playoffs.”https://t.co/gHXRk5PEcE 🎙🎧🌵 pic.twitter.com/itZean0NUp — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) February 18, 2026

It’s certainly a lofty expectation from Quero. This White Sox team is young and exciting, but most evaluators believe they aren’t quite at the playoff level yet. Still, there’s no harm in a confident mindset going into 2026. A young and hungry team that loves the game and loves being around each other could conceivably make some noise in a division without a clear juggernaut.

Quero, still just 22, is looking to be a big part of the White Sox step forward in 2026. A promising rookie season wasn’t without its flaws, and the former top prospect spent the offseason working with Driveline on adding more bat speed and power to his profile. Hopefully, the White Sox see results early.

Stay tuned for all the latest news and updates as the Cactus League slate gets underway!