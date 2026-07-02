White Sox top prospect receives first national spotlight during MLB All-Star week

Caleb Bonemer was a second-round pick less than two years ago, though that hasn't stopped him from shining brightly in the Chicago White Sox farm system. The 20-year-old infielder burst onto the scene in his first pro season last year, posting a 151 wRC+ over 107 games and winning Carolina League MVP. He continued that torrid run into 2026, hitting .238/.381/.556 (139 wRC+) in High-A Winston-Salem.

That performance earned him a mid-June promotion to Double-A Birmingham, where he's continued to rake to the tune of a .267/.377/.378 batting line. He's the clear-cut top prospect in the organization and should be a consensus top-25 prospect in the sport once mid-season rankings release after the draft.

Naturally, he's earned a place at the All-Star Futures Game, the annual showcase of the top prospect talent in the league. White Sox fans can watch him play for the American League squad on July 12 as part of All-Star Week.

Representing the White Sox at the 2026 Futures Game 😤 pic.twitter.com/6lEjPxLiKl — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 1, 2026

Caleb Bonemer joins elite White Sox company as Futures Game participant

Bonemer will be the Pale Hose's lone representative at the Futures Game, though that's not an unusual occurrence. Only 19 teams are sending multiple prospects to the midsummer talent showcase, and the only AL Central teams doing so are the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals.

There's a rich history of White Sox that have participated in the event; Noah Schultz and Braden Montgomery did so last year, and previous entrants include Mark Buehrle, Bobby Jenks, Dylan Cease, Luis Robert Jr., and Colson Montgomery. Bonemer will be the 41st player from the organization to play in the Futures Game since its inception in 1999.

That's obviously pretty elite company on the South Side of Chicago, though Bonemer absolutely belongs among that vaunted group of players. He's already one of the sweetest-swinging prospects in the sport at just 20 years old, and he's crushing competition that is several years older than him. His sample size is small, but in his first few weeks in Double-A, he's cut his strikeout rate while improving his walk rate.

Questions about his future defensive home persist -- most scouting reports agree that he's more likely to stick at an infield corner rather than shortstop -- though that shouldn't get in the way of his blindingly bright offensive profile. He's already mashed 19 homers in 73 games this year after just 12 in 107 contests last year, displaying the kind of evolution you hope to see from a younger prospect growing into their professional athlete frame. He even made headlines by hitting a monster home run against rehabbing Yankees ace Gerrit Cole earlier this season.

If Schultz and Montgomery, both of whom have made their MLB debuts this season, are any proof, it may not be long before we get to see Bonemer continue his development in Chicago.