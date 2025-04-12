White Sox update Mike Tauchman's injury status after painful and unusual final out in Cleveland

Mike Tauchman is going to be out for a few weeks after suffering a hamstring strain while trying to score the game-tying run last Wednesday.

General manager Chris Getz provided a status update on Tauchman a day after the team placed him on the 10-day IL.

It looks like Tauchman will be out for a while, along with catcher Korey Lee.

Tauchman is officially out with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. He started the season on the 10-day IL after suffering a strained hammy in spring training.

That is why there was some scrutiny that the White Sox rushed Tauchman back because they desperately needed a professional leadoff hitter.

Although Tauchman suffered the latest hamstring injury while batting ninth.

Still, it was not a good look for an organization that has found new and now unusual ways to lose games.

They had All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase on the ropes and failed to come through with landing the knockout blow because Tauchman was easily thrown out at home after suffering the injury when maybe he should have been pinch-run for.

No wonder other teams think the White Sox find ways to lose.

The White Sox outfield group is getting ravaged by injuries.

Andrew Benintendi injured his adductor muscle just when Tauchman returned to the lineup. He is currently on the 10-day IL. Austin Slater was a late scratch from the lineup last night.

The depth is so thin that Brooks Baldwin is being asked to play more outfield than infield. At least he had reps catching fly balls in the minors and owns an outfield glove just in case.

Michael A. Taylor provided some cover coming off the bench with three hits in the White Sox's 11-1 rout of the Boston Red Sox.

Omar Narvaez also proved, at least for one game, the team made the right call by calling him up to cover for Lee while he is out instead of top catching prospects Kyle Teel or Edgar Quero.

The veteran catcher had three RBI in a game where the White Sox made the Boston TV crew look bad.