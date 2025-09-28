White Sox veteran retires from MLB after sudden announcement

Chicago White Sox veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor announced on Sunday morning that he would be retiring from baseball following the regular season finale against the Washington Nationals.

It's a fitting end for Taylor, who was drafted by the Nationals in the sixth round of the 2009 MLB Draft and played the first 574 games of his big league career with Washington from 2014-2020.

Playing his final game at Nationals Park is a perfect way for the 34-year-old to end a 12-year MLB career.

Road trip to Washington led to a sudden announcement

While I wouldn't say it's shocking to see Taylor announce his retirement, it's definitely a sudden announcement. It's not usual for players to announce a premeditated retirement one day before it becomes official.

Ultimately, it sounds like this has been brewing for a few months. Taylor told the White Sox media members on Sunday morning that he had already made this decision, and finishing the season in Washington just made it too perfect.

Perhaps the upcoming retirement and grand finale explains Taylor's lack of hustle last week, which cost the White Sox a game against the New York Yankees. An injury would have ruined the fairytale ending in Washington.

Michael A. Taylor's career

Taylor had a nice career. His defense and occasional power allowed him to stick in the league for over a decade as a role player on some contending teams.

He played in 21 postseason games in his career for both the Nationals and Twins. He also won a World Series with the Nationals in 2019.

Taylor hangs up the cleats with 109 career home runs and 128 career stolen bases. He is one of 296 players in baseball history in the 100-100 club.

If he has his way, Taylor will have a future in coaching. That's his next goal after spending more time with his wife and children (via James Fegan).

The White Sox were unlikely to bring Taylor back next season anyways. His .622 OPS is not worth retaining and GM Chris Getz has indicated that the team could be open to upgrading a few positions in the offseason.

Derek Hill, who was recently claimed on waivers by the White Sox, has contract control remaining for the 2026 season. Hill is one of the fastest player in baseball and is also an excellent defensive centerfielder. He could be a logical replacement for Taylor if the White Sox don't find someone else in the free agent market.

White Sox nation is wishing Michael A. Taylor all the best in his post-baseball ventures!