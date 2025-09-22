The Chicago White Sox enter the final six games of the regular season on a sour note, as they’ve currently lost eight of their last nine games.

The White Sox got off to a hot start in September. However, they have really cooled off and are now 9-9 in the month. They could finish the season with a below .500 record in every month. It also seems like a certainty that Chicago will lose 100 games now.

Even though the play on the field hasn’t been great, there’s a sense of optimism heading into next season, as the White Sox have a new young core taking shape.

GM Chris Getz was stressing in a recent gaggle with the media that he feels that his club has “built momentum” heading into next season. Getz also made comments about what the offseason plans are for the White Sox.

Chris Getz fills in the blanks for the Chicago White Sox offseason

Next season will be the third year of what should be a short rebuild for the White Sox, as most of their prospects have shown the ability to success against Major League competition. From Colson Montgomery to Braden Montgomery in the minor leagues, the White Sox are chock-full of internal talent. However, supplementing that internal talent with outside talent is what it takes to form a championship roster.

Getz understands that, but he recently told the media that the front office will waiting to see how the market shapes out before acting.

“You have to get an understanding of what the free agent market is,” Getz said, MLB.com’s Scott Merkin . “Obviously, what other clubs are trying to accomplish in regards to working out a trade to help out each club. So, time will tell. You need to kind of get a sense of how quickly the market is going to move.

"More than anything, you look at the free agent market, you look at the pitching and the hitting, and what we feel like can be a fit here," Getz continued. "It’s a little too early to predict how everything will play out. I think all areas of the team can be improved.”

Getz did pour cold water on any dreams of the White Sox swimming in the deep end of the free agency pool. “Our primary focus is certainly making sure these guys close out the year strongly, have an excellent offseason and get ready to go in Spring Training,” Getz said. “We’ll look at the free agent market. If it makes sense and we match up, then we will go ahead and do that. What’s really going to drive this are the players that are currently in our uniform."

White Sox fans have heard that sort of talk before. If the organization believes the players in the organization are going to be what wins them a World Series, they are once again failing to realize that supplementing a young core is essential.

Free agents could help supplement what the White Sox already have

For the White Sox to take the next step forward in their rebuild, they must sign some “big-name” free agents and veterans to pair with these talented youngsters. Right now, the only veteran players under contract for the 2026 season are Andrew Benintendi, who enters the second-to-last year of his contract, and Luis Robert Jr., who will have his $20 million option picked up, according to Getz.

Outfielder Mike Tauchman is also likely to return. He has another year of arbitration elibility and has performed well this season. But outside of those players, the White Sox don’t have any money on the books. That should free them up to spend a little in free agency or make a trade for an impact player.

Either way, the White Sox are in a better position after the 2025 season. Fans can get excited about 2026 and no longer have to feel like the laughing stock of the league.