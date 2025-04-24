White Sox vs. Twins Rain Delay: Details, Weather updates, Game restart time

Thursday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins has entered a rain delay following the seventh inning at Target Field in Minneapolis. An estimated restart time has not yet been made available, but rain is expected to continue falling for at least another hour in the Twin Cities.

The game – which Chicago leads, 3-0 – had already undergone brief delays for field repair, as rain had been falling for most of the day in Minneapolis and puddles had begun forming between each half inning.

If they decide to call the game rather than resume playing in wet conditions, it will count as an official game at seven innings. In that case, Chicago will earn the win and avoid the series sweep at the hands of the Twins, who outscored the White Sox 10-5 over the first two games of the series. A White Sox win would also snap the club's 14-game losing streak at Target Field.

White Sox lead Twins, 3-0, after seven innings as game enters rain delay

Lenyn Sosa got the White Sox on the board with a solo homer on the first pitch he faced in the second inning. A bases-loaded walk from Joshua Palacios scored Miguel Vargas in the fourth inning, and Vargas hit a homer of his own in the top of the sixth.

Vargas entered the game batting just .159 on the season, but a recent swing adjustment caused him to go 2-for-4 in Wednesday's game before he homered on Thursday.

One pitch is all Lenyn Sosa needed 💥 pic.twitter.com/avFKe3ZdwZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 24, 2025

Rookie right-hander Shane Smith pitched five scoreless innings against the Twins, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out a career-high seven batters. He threw 82 pitches before Jordan Leasure came in to pitch an inning in relief. Brandon Eisert, who came in to pitch the seventh inning, could be in line for the first save of his career if the game ends up getting called due to rain.

The White Sox entered Thursday's game with a 5-19 record and losses in nine of their last 10 games. From Minneapolis, they will head to Sacramento to wrap up their road trip with a three-game set against the Athletics.

**Update: 3:44 PM CST/4:44 PM CST**

The weather in the area doesn't look like it is going to get much better at all. Instead of forcing fans to sit around waiting for a slightly better weather window and with no guarantee it will come, it was decided to call the game. The White Sox win 3-0 and take on the Athletics next.

Today's game has been called due to weather.



Final: White Sox 3, #MNTwins 0 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 24, 2025

More White Sox content from Southside Showdown