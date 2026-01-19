Why the White Sox should be willing to bet on former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto

The White Sox are reportedly interested in acquiring corner outfielder Michael Conforto in free agency. The long time Met and recent Dodger is currently a free agent. The 32 year-old veteran had a rough go last season, posting the lowest slash line of his career. After struggling in the batters box all season, the Dodgers ultimately left him off of their playoff roster. Coming off of a rough season and looking for a rebound, Conforto could provide veteran depth and quality short-term value to a White Sox team still finding their footing.

The team's public interest in Conforto raises questions about the White Sox current outfield lineup, particularly in the case of 36 year-old Mike Tauchman. Tauchman provided the Sox with a reliable bat in both a DH role and a flexibility option in the outfield, but his usage suggested more of a stop gap role than a long term roster solution. The White Sox non-tendered Tauchman earlier in the offseason, though manager Will Venable hinted at his possible return at the Winter Meetings. Tauchman produced modestly for the 2026 White Sox, so bringing Conforto into the dugout instead would be less about replacing production and more about determining which veteran profile better fits the team's short term plans.

Evaluating the Veteran Trade-Off

Conforto's appeal primarily lies in his ceiling and public perception. There's no question he had a down season in 2025, but players fall into slumps all the time, and a veteran former all-star down on his performance can provide an extraordinary amount of rebound value and potential trade capital. He may not have participated in the post season last year, but he still played in 138 games on a competitive team, and he's no stranger to playoff environments. Adding a player like that on a short term agreement fits with the Sox immediate agenda. Conforto's career OPS+ of 115 gives him a significantly higher ceiling than Tauchman, whose career mark is 101.

Savant metrics from 2025 on Everson Pereira and Michael Conforto. Notice a trend?



- Bat speed

- Chase rate

- Walk rate



That's the skeleton the #WhiteSox are after for reclamation projects. Kelenic has good bat speed too.



Credit @MrDelicious13 for pointing this out w Kelenic. pic.twitter.com/saQDJoACvI — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) January 16, 2026

The White Sox finished 60-102 in 2025. Though it may have been an improvement over 2024, there's still a long way to go before they're winning the AL Central. Veteran players like Tauchman or Conforto are assets in a rebuilding team like this. It's what creates teams that are selling at the trade deadline, and this year that could very well be the White Sox. No matter which way you look at it, Conforto has a higher trade value. He's easier to market to other teams, and he'll have a stage to shine if he can post better numbers. A 35 year-old Tauchman with a smaller track record of success is simply harder to sell interested teams on than Conforto, who is two years younger and more productive offensively at his best.

This isn't an argument against Tauchman, but rather an argument to to sign Conforto. Tauchman has experience in a DH role, and he'd be able to provide depth for the outfield as well as veteran leadership. Conforto would also have clear value to the White Sox, and it's likely the team could acquire him for less than he's worth if he plays like he used to. That’s the type of calculated bet a rebuilding organization has to be willing to make.