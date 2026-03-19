Will Venable sets White Sox starting rotation as spring battle comes to an end

There’s still around a week to go until the White Sox take the field in Milwaukee for Opening Day, but pieces of the roster are starting to fall into place. A camp-long battle for the starting rotation has come to an end this week as White Sox manager Will Venable has announced the team’s starting rotation to begin the season. Here’s a brief breakdown of each of the White Sox starters and their expectations for the season.

Will Venable sets the White Sox Opening Day rotation:



Game 1: Shane Smith

Game 2: Sean Burke

Game 3: Anthony Kay

Game 4: Davis Martin

Game 5: Erick Fedde — Brooke Fletcher (@BrookeFletcher) March 17, 2026

Game 1: RHP Shane Smith

To the surprise of nobody, the White Sox lone All-Star representative from a year ago will get the ball on Opening Day this season. To make things even sweeter for Smith, he’ll go up against his old organization that left him unprotected and susceptible to the Rule 5 draft. Smith is looking to build off a 3.81 ERA rookie year and establish himself as a true frontline starter for the White Sox. He’s had a rough go of things this spring, but spring training numbers are rarely indicative of regular season performance, so Smith will have a chance to start fresh next week. The White Sox will look to him to be an anchor for their young rotation.

Take a bow, Shane Smith! 👏



From Rule 5 Draft pick to MLB All-Star. What an incredible season for the rookie!



(@Xfinity) pic.twitter.com/UEU1ThOTSN — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) September 28, 2025

Game 2: RHP Sean Burke

Last season’s Opening Day starter, Burke entered Cactus League play without a guaranteed rotation spot after a tumultuous season. Burke showed flashes of upside in 2025 but also struggled enough to receive a demotion to Triple-A for a few weeks before finishing strong at the big league level. He’s demonstrated better control this spring, which will be the key to his success. At his best, Burke may have the best stuff in the White Sox rotation, but he often struggles with his location, leading to hard contact and too many walks. He’ll get the nod for game two in Milwaukee after he beat out Sean Newcomb and Chris Murphy for a rotation spot in camp. This spot would also line Burke up for the start in the White Sox home opener on April 2nd.

Game 3: LHP Anthony Kay

Perhaps the biggest wild card of the bunch, Anthony Kay will make his grand stateside return in game three against the Brewers. Kay has looked sharp this spring in his return from two years in Japan reworking his arsenal, and the White Sox hope to find similar success to that of Erick Fedde in 2024. Fedde landed the team a decent return at the trade deadline after an impressive first half in his return from Korea. For Kay, the key will be controlling his reworked arsenal that allowed him to lead the NPB in ground ball rate last season. He’ll have a lot of responsibility as the lone lefty in the White Sox rotation, and slotting him into the number three spot to break up the right-handers makes a ton of sense.

Game 4: RHP Davis Martin

The longest-tenured member of the White Sox, Martin gets set for his second season post-Tommy John surgery after a decent showing last year. Martin won’t make headlines with his stuff or strikeout rate, but he provides a reliable presence who can keep the team in the game each time he starts. Martin’s strong spring gave encouraging signs for a step forward another full year removed from his injury, and he’ll get his first chance to show it in the White Sox series opener in Miami on Monday the 30th. While he’s still on the lower side of 30, Martin brings a veteran presence and has taken on a leadership role in the White Sox clubhouse. He’ll be an important piece for this young White Sox roster.

Game 5: RHP Erick Fedde

The latest addition to the White Sox staff, Fedde returns to Chicago after a year and a half away in which he struggled mightily. The best year of Fedde’s career came with the White Sox in 2024, and the team is hopeful they can get that form out of him once again. If so, expect Fedde to be dealt at the trade deadline as the White Sox prepare for the arrival of several top pitching prospects. In the meantime, Fedde will hope to provide reliable innings in the White Sox rotation and regain his peak form. The success of Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith, and Tanner McDougal in Charlotte may determine the leash for Fedde, as any of them could force the issue, and Fedde’s performance may make him the odd man out if so.