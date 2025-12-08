Winter Meeting wishlist: Four positions the White Sox should address this week

Christmas typically comes early for MLB fanbases looking for their team to sign and acquire players in the offseason. MLB’s Winter Meetings, happening this week in Florida, typically fuel the busiest week of the offseason, with all 30 teams in attendance. The White Sox enter the meetings with a plethora of team needs and a very low payroll. While they’re not expected to be participating in the top of the market, GM Chris Getz should have room to add to improve the team. Here is a Winter Meeting wishlist of the positions that need to be addressed:

Another Starting Pitcher

Even with the White Sox agreeing to a deal with LHP Anthony Kay to fill a rotation spot, the team has question marks surrounding the starting pitching. Kay will slot in behind All-Star Shane Smith and ultra-reliable Davis Martin in the rotation, but the remaining two spots seem to be still up for grabs. RHP Sean Burke showed enough in 2025 that he could warrant another shot, but both him and RHP Jonathan Cannon will need to earn their way into the rotation. Pitching prospects Tanner McDougal and Duncan Davitt may be given the opportunity to break camp with the team, and top lefties Hagen Smith and Noah Schultz aren’t too far away, but the White Sox would certainly feel more comfortable adding another veteran arm to the mix. They won’t be in the market for the top names, but a reliable innings-eater on a short-term deal would make a ton of sense.

Corner Outfielder (s)

The White Sox made the decision to non-tender Mike Tauchman, casting an even darker shadow over a cloudy outfield picture. Andrew Benintendi’s recent injuries and poor defense have called his ability to remain an everyday outfielder into question, and a trade of OF Luis Robert Jr. could further complicate things. The White Sox did bring in young outfielder Everson Pereira in a trade earlier this winter, but he’s unproven at the big league level. Pereira will get opportunities, but the team would definitely feel better adding a veteran or two to the mix. I love the fit of former Orioles all-star Austin Hays. Max Kepler, JJ Bleday, and Rob Refsnyder are among other veteran options they could consider.

First Base/Third Base

The White Sox have a plethora of options on their infield, but the majority of them are right-handed. Colson Montgomery is a lock to begin the season at shortstop, and Chase Meidroth seems to be the heavy favorite at second-base. Miguel Vargas is likely to begin the season at one of the corners, potentially leaving Lenyn Sosa as the odd-man out. The team could look to trade Sosa and bring in a left-handed hitter to play one of the corners. They’ve been connected to Ryan O’Hearn, and could consider other options like Nathaniel Lowe, Josh Bell, or even right-handed hitting Rhys Hoskins. All of these veteran options would add power to the lineup and allow Miguel Vargas to focus on a single position. This will undoubtedly be a priority for Chris Getz this week.

Bullpen Help

The White Sox have promising young arms like Grant Taylor, Jordan Leasure, and Mike Vasil pencilled in to relief spots in 2026, but the team lacks a veteran late-inning presence. The market is moving quickly and many options are being scooped up, so the White Sox may need to act quickly to get a deal done. Even if they don’t sign an established closer, the roster could benefit from a couple reliable veterans that can pick up save opportunities if the internal closer option doesn’t work out. Jordan Leasure figures to get the first crack at save opportunities in 2026 as he looks to cement himself as a top late-inning arm in the game.

Chris Getz himself mentioned these areas specifically when asked where the team would like to improve. The ball is now in his court to make it happen.

Getz also said that the areas the Sox are looking to improve this offseason are at the corner outfield spots, bullpen and finding a left-handed bat to balance out the lineup. — Kyle W (@K_Williamsmedia) November 13, 2025

The Winter Meetings are just getting underway, and many moves are still to be made. We’ll have the White Sox latest news, rumors, and reactions all week, so stay tuned!