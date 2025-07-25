19-year-old outfielder debuts on White Sox Top 30 prospects list

The latest update is in from MLB Pipeline, with a new Top 30 prospects list for all 30 teams in Major League Baseball.

With players like Edgar Quero, Chase Meidroth, and Kyle Teel graduating from prospect status earlier this year, the Chicago White Sox have seen a handful of new faces debut in their Top 30 over the course of 2025.

The latest prospect to make MLB.com’s list for the White Sox is a 19-year-old outfielder that was signed out of Venezuela. White Sox fans, meet Marcelo Alcala.

Marcelo Alcala has some serious power

Marcelo Alcala is the No. 29 prospect in the White Sox organization, according to the updated rankings. He is currently playing in the Arizona Complex League.

2025 is the first season of Alcala’s professional career that he has played in the United States.

In 41 games for the ACL White Sox, Alcala is batting .232/.327/.487/.813 with seven (7) home runs and four (4) triples.

He is described by MLB.com as a “physical right-handed hitter who looks like a linebacker in the making.”

“He has plus raw pop and looks to make the most of it by driving balls in the air to his pull side. It's an extreme power-over-hit approach that will need some refinement because he chases too many pitches and strikes out excessively,” reads his new prospect profile.

The White Sox signed Alcala for $50,000 back in 2023 out of Venezuela. He has turned into one of the better international signings the organization has made in the last few years, and he is currently one of the better home run hitters in the entire ACL.

The raw power alone makes Alcala an intriguing prospect for me. Out of all the prospects in the White Sox Top 30, there’s only 3-4 with serious pop, and Alcala is one of them.

There’s still way too much swing-and-miss in his profile for Alcala to be a truly elite prospect. But he is still only 19 years old, and if he can somehow get more disciplined at the plate, his physical tools will begin to dominate.

Alcala might get pushed out of the Top 30 at the upcoming trade deadline, with the White Sox likely to add some impressive prospects to their farm system.

The 2025 draft class also needs to be accounted for. But now that he’s appeared on the list, Alcala is firmly on the radar of White Sox prospects that die-hard fans can monitor moving forward.