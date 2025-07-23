White Sox fans just got a reason to be even more excited about the 2025 draft class

The Chicago White Sox took some big swings with their 2025 MLB draft class, selecting six position players in the first seven rounds and betting on the upside of some high school talents.

High school shortstop Billy Carlson was Chicago's first-round selection and the 10th overall pick in the draft.

The White Sox followed up that pick by landing Chicagoland high school outfielder Jaden Fauske in the second round and 18-year-old high school catcher Landon Hodge in the fourth round.

The final high school player drafted by the White Sox this year was shortstop Matthew Boughton, who was selected in the 11th round despite having a strong commitment to play at Texas A&M next year. Picking a high school talent that late comes with some risk and signability concerns.

White Sox fans seemed to be really happy with the draft class when it was all said and done, and they just got another reason to love what Chris Getz is cooking.

As of Wednesday morning, the Chicago White Sox have officially signed every single one of their draft picks from the 2025 MLB Draft. The team also signed a few undrafted free agents.

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms with all 20 selections from the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, including first-round pick (10th overall) shortstop Billy Carlson and three undrafted free agents. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 23, 2025

All 20 White Sox draft picks have now put pen to paper and are officially members of the organization. Many of them have already been assigned to the Arizona Complex League roster and could make their professional debuts by the end of the week.

Even Matthew Boughton, who many people worried would be difficult to sign, joined the White Sox with a $200,000 signing bonus.

"If I went to college, I could be a top-three-rounder, but I think I just wanted to kickstart my career as a professional and work my way up from there," Boughton recently told James Fegan of SoxMachine. "I really liked the idea of going to pro ball and getting my 400 at-bats there rather than college. It really was just the decision I had to talk with my parents about, and we chose pro ball." (via Sox Machine)

Boughton is a player that White Sox scouting director Mike Shirley has said brings five tools to the table. In my opinion, he now joins Carlson, Fauske, Caleb Bonemer, and Braden Montgomery as the five most interesting White Sox bats in the minor leagues.

Landon Hodge got over-slot value as well, signing for $1.1 million. That's more than third-round pick Kyle Lodise got ($925,000).



The #WhiteSox 2025 Draft by bonus:

1. Billy Carlson $6.2 million

2. Jaden Fauske $3 million

3. Landon Hodge $1.1 million

4. Kyle Lodise $925K

5. Gabe Davis $560K

6. Colby Shelton $450K

7. Blaine Wynk $249K

8. Matthew Boughton $200K

9. Ely Brown $175K

10. Depino/Galvan — James Fox (@JamesFox917) July 23, 2025

Officially adding Matthew Boughton makes the White Sox draft class that much more exciting. The cherry on top is the fact that every single draft pick was signed.