8 forgotten White Sox players who could join the MLB roster after the trade deadline

The Chicago White Sox 26-man roster is going to look a lot different after the MLB trade deadline next week.

With at least 10 players all over the diamond that could be traded, the White Sox are going to have to rely on their organizational depth to get over the hump in 2025.

Once Adrian Houser and Aaron Civale depart from the starting rotation, their innings will need to be replaced. When Steven Wilson and Dan Altavilla are flipped for prospects, it's next man up in the bullpen. Chicago could also move on from a number of outfielders, most notably Luis Robert Jr.

The White Sox roster is going to get worse over the next week, but that's not definitively a bad thing.

There are a handful of players stuck in the minor leagues currently that it would be nice to see get another shot in the big leagues. The trade deadline might be exactly what some of these guys need to prove themselves at the MLB level.

Obviously, more White Sox prospects will continue to get promoted in the final months of the season. But who are the underrated, forgotten players that we could see back in MLB on the South Side?

Here are eight forgotten players, all of whom have big league experience, that could join the Chicago White Sox after the MLB trade deadline.

OF Corey Julks

Corey Julks had three home runs and an .847 OPS in his first 20 games with the White Sox last season, but he only got worse as time went on.

The 29-year-old has been in Charlotte all season, with 10 home runs, 13 stolen bases, and an OPS of .885 in Triple-A.

Julks wouldn't be the most exciting person to see get at-bats with the White Sox, but if enough outfielders get moved at the deadline, there's a good chance we'll see him back in MLB.

INF Bryan Ramos

23-year-old Bryan Ramos once looked like the White Sox third baseman of the future. There was even some buzz heading into Spring Training that Ramos could break camp with the team and be in the everyday lineup.

An injury kept Ramos off the Opening Day roster, and a big slump to start his season left him stuck in Charlotte.

But as flawed as Ramos' season has been, since his 2-for-23 start to the year, he has 10 home runs, 30 RBIs, and an OPS of .746 in Triple-A. That's not terrible, despite his low batting average.

Ramos hit three home runs in his first taste of the big leagues back in 2024. I'd be interested in seeing him get another month of at-bats with the White Sox if a spot opens up after the deadline, but admittedly, the infield is a bit crowded right now.

OF Dominic Fletcher

I still think Dominic Fletcher deserves another chance in Major League Baseball. He was so promising as a rookie for the Arizona Diamondbacks, but was overwhelmed by big league pitching with the White Sox in 2024.

Fletcher has 10 home runs and a .781 OPS in Triple-A this season. He's 27 years old, but I think he has more upside than someone like Corey Julks if Chicago needs to add an outfielder.

Zach DeLoach being on the IL and the lack of MLB ready outfield prospects helps Fletcher's chances after the deadline, but I still think Chicago would give Will Robertson another chance before Fletcher.

INF Tristan Gray

Remember when the White Sox called up Tristan Gray to the MLB roster this season? Probably not, because it only lasted one day and he did not appear in a game before being sent back down.

Gray has appeared in 17 MLB games for three different teams since the start of 2023. He hit a home run for the Tampa Bay Rays in his second big league game, but he went 3-for-28 with 16 strikeouts last season.

Gray has nine (9) home runs with Charlotte this season, but my only reason for having him on this list is because he's currently on the White Sox 40-man roster. I'd be surprised if the White Sox turned to Tristan Gray before someone like Bryan Ramos, but they've already called him up once before.

RHP Jairo Iriarte

Jairo Iriarte was part of the return package from the San DIego Padres in the Dylan Cease trade last year. He was a starter in the minor leagues all season, but debuted in the big leagues out of the White Sox bullpen on September 3.

Iriarte had a 1.50 ERA in six MLB appearances in 2024. He struggled as a starter in Triple-A this season, but his ERA is 2.12 over 14 appearances since he moved to the bullpen.

Now in a permanent relief role, Iriarte is good candidate with big upside to replace a right-handed arm like Steven Wilson or Dan Altavilla in the White Sox bullpen if they are traded.

RHP Noah Syndergaard

The White Sox signed Noah Syndergaard to eat some innings for them after the trade deadline, and I'd be pretty surprised if we didn't see him in the big leagues for at least a few games.

Syndergaard has an opt out in his contract if he’s not in the majors prior to August 1, so the White Sox would need to promote him immediately after next week's deadline.

After recently moving him up to Triple-A, I think the White Sox will at least try Syndergaard out in the rotation once or twice after the deadline.

LHP Jake Palisch

The White Sox promoted 26-year-old lefty Jake Palisch directly from the Birmingham Barons earlier this year, but he only appeared in one game before being sent back down.

Palisch opened the season in the Double-A bullpen, but was moved to a starting role in May.

Over his last four starts in the minor leagues, Palisch has a 2.45 ERA. If the White Sox need innings down the stretch and want to add a left-handed starter to their rotation, they could call upon Palisch once again.

LHP Fraser Ellard

A few untimely injuries and the success of some other arms in the White Sox bullpen got left-handed reliever Fraser Ellard lost in the shuffle this season.

Ellard broke camp with the big league team after posting a 3.75 ERA in a succesful rookie season (2024). After spending most of the season on the Injured List, Ellard got stuck in Charlotte with lefties Tyler Gilbert, Tyler Alexander, and Brandon Eisert having success for the White Sox.

At least one, if not two of those lefties will be moved at the deadline. Ellard is the most logical choice to replace them and re-join the big league club., He's on the White Sox 40-man roster, so promoting him would be easy.