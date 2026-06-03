The Chicago White Sox have been a great surprise this season. After entering the campaign with many doubters, the White Sox have a 32-29 record and are second in the American League Central division. They currently holding the second wild card spot in the American League and have won five out of their last seven games.

With the way the White Sox are playing this season, they are setting themselves up to be potential buyers ahead of the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. If they continue to pile up wins and remain in the playoff race near the deadline, they should be open to adding to their roster. Chris Getz indicated the front office is open to adding at the deadline this season:

"We are focused on 2026", Getz said. "I know I have stated that it's not about 2026, but this team is playing really good baseball. We know where we are in the standings, both within the division and the wild card, and we're monitoring it. If there's opportunities to add to this -- we have higher hopes than just 2026 because we want to have a continual winner here -- but if there's chances to really add to this group, we're going to do that"

When looking at potential sellers around the majors this season, the Boston Red Sox stand out as an intriguing potential trading partner for the White Sox. With the Red Sox sporting a 25-33 record and sitting at the bottom of the American League East standings, there is a good chance that they will be moving out players this summer.

If the Red Sox do end up being sellers, they have two players who the White Sox should strongly consider targeting in outfielder Jarren Duran and starting pitcher Sonny Gray. Both of these two would have the potential to be strong additions to the White Sox's roster as they look to continue to shock their doubters.

Why the White Sox should not be afraid to target Duran and Gray

With the White Sox needing another impactful outfielder, Duran is exactly the kind of player that they should have on their radar. He would provide them with a talented outfielder who is under team control for two and a half seasons seasons. Duran would be more than a rental, which undoubtedly adds to his appeal, but also increases his price.

After a slow start to the season, Duran has been heating up in a major way. In the month of May, the Red Sox slugger had nine home runs, 22 RBI, and a .261 batting average. He's been showing signs of his All-Star form again and would have the potential to be a significant pickup for the White Sox if he keeps this kind of play.

A leadoff laser for Jarren Duran 💥 pic.twitter.com/EVyH1HZYOo — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2026

As for Gray, the White Sox would be bringing in a veteran All-Star pitcher who would help boost their rotation. The 36-year-old has been excellent for the Red Sox this season, with a 6-1 record, a 3.06 ERA, and 41 strikeouts in ten appearances. With numbers like these, he would be a nice addition for the front half of the White Sox's rotation.

Gray has a mutual option for 2027, meaning he's likely going to be a free agent at the end of the season. As a rental, he shouldn't cost a ton, and it would not hurt for Chicago to have a veteran pitcher like Gray as a mentor for their younger players.

As the White Sox look to load up for a potential playoff run in 2026, keep an eye on the Boston Red Sox to match up on a potential trade.