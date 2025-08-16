The 2025 White Sox are changing the way the organization is perceived by MLB players

The failed rebuild under the last front office regime and a record-breaking 121-loss season in 2024 has stained the reputation of Chicago White Sox baseball across the league.

Not only do fans and media members view the White Sox as somewhat of a laughing stock, the South Side of Chicago has quickly become a place that no player wants to be.

Athletes don’t want to lose. That’s especially true when it’s with an organization that is notoriously stingy, and possesses a bad clubhouse culture.

One of the goals of GM Chris Getz and Rebuild 2.0 is to shift the perception of the Chicago White Sox across Major League Baseball. Slowly, but surely, they are accomplishing that.

The comments from veteran starting pitcher Martín Pérez in a recent podcast appearance should give White Sox fans confidence that things are headed in the right direction.

Martín Pérez praises White Sox organization

In Chuck Garfien’s recent interview with Martín Pérez on The White Sox Podcast, Pérez predicted the Sox to be contenders in 2026. He also said that the White Sox’s reputation around baseball is beginning to shift.

“I say to all my teammates from different teams when they ask me ‘How’s the team?,’ I say ‘It’s awesome,’” Pérez told Garfien. “I know we’re not winning many games, but our clubhouse is nice. I want to be here every day. It’s not good when you’re at home and you don’t want to come to the field because you don’t feel good. I don’t feel that way and I know my teammates feel the same.”

Pérez has a mutual option in his contract for the 2026 season worth $10 million. Given his injury this year and age (34), I’m not sure if the White Sox will want to bring him back, but Pérez certainly seems to have some interest in returning.

Could the White Sox finally be a factor in free agency?

It feels like a good offseason for the White Sox to try and add some veteran talent on multi-year contracts. The league is beginning to notice that the White Sox are playing better baseball. Chicago’s young core is clearly a solid foundation for the future that needs to be supplemented by proving talent.

If veteran players are recommending the White Sox to their friends, we could finally see the organization be a factor in free agency.

These comments from Perez are such a far cry from how things were just a few years ago. Obviously, culture change doesn’t happen overnight, but the White Sox are really making quick work of their turnaround.

My hope now is that they put their money where their mouth is. Chris Getz has said that the team is open to adding in free agency, and I think players are finally open to joining the White Sox.