Predicting the Chicago White Sox roster for the 2026 season

Club control seemed to be a major thing emphasized by the Chicago White Sox front office during the 2025 trade deadline.

The Sox opted to keep Luis Robert Jr. with the intention of picking up his $20 millon club option for the 2026 season. Chicago did not view Robert Jr. as a rental, but rather a five-tool outfielder that could remain with the club through 2027.

The same philosophy goes for the bullpen. Veteran pitchers like Steven Wilson, Dan Altavilla, and Tyler Gilbert were not traded. That surprised some, myself included, but the thinking from the White Sox was pretty clear. All of these relievers are still under contract for the 2026 season or beyond. The White Sox want to keep as much talent for next year as possible.

With the organization hoarding as much talent for 2026 as possible, there's a good chance the White Sox will continue to improve next year after making big strides in 2025. It does, however, complicate the offseason a bit.

GM Chris Getz has stated his goal of adding talent in free agency. But if the White Sox make more than a couple additions, they will be blocking a young player or deserving veteran of getting an opportunity. It's a delicate balance, and of course, there could always be some surprise moves that are tough to predict on paper.

Here's my best guess at what the Opening Day roster will look like for the Chicago White Sox to open 2026.

Predicted 2026 White Sox Opening Day Roster

Hitters

C - Kyle Teel

1B - Miguel Vargas

2B - Chase Meidroth

3B - Curtis Mead

SS - Colson Montgomery

LF - Andrew Benintendi

CF - Luis Robert Jr.

RF - Mike Tauchman

DH - Josh Naylor

B - Edgar Quero

B - Brooks Baldwin

B - Austin Hays

B - Lenyn Sosa

The biggest need for the White Sox on offense is a power bat that can drive in runs from the middle of the order and spend time as both a first baseman and DH.

Infamous White Sox killer Josh Naylor fits that bill. He also plays a style of baseball that would be a positive influence on this young crop of talent.

I don't expect the White Sox to sign any $100 million contracts this offseason, but a little splash on a player like Naylor is well within the realm of possibility. With Austin Slater traded and Michael A. Taylor headed for free agency, I also believe another veteran outfielder could be a worthwhile addition, especially someone that can platoon with Mike Tauchman in right field.

Austin Hays, 30, would be up for the task. He has a 1.051 OPS against left-handed pitching in 2025.

I considered an offseason trade of Lenyn Sosa. I still think that's a real possibility, but with Sosa now tied for the team lead in home runs, he may be playing his way onto the roster. He could split some time with Chase Meidroth and Curtis Mead next season as some combination of 3B/2B/DH.

Pitchers

* = left-handed, (R) = rookie

SP - Davis Martin

SP - Sean Burke

SP - Shane Smith

SP - Zach Eflin

SP - Shane Murphy* (R)

RP - Mike Vasil

RP - Gregory Soto*

RP - Dan Altavilla

RP - Cam Booser*

RP - Wikelman González (R)

RP - Tyler Gilbert*

RP - Steven Wilson

CL - Grant Taylor

The starting rotation is one of the harder things to predict about the White Sox in 2026. The current group, sans Aaron Civale, is expected to be back next season. But of course, a veteran arm to eat innings and stabilize a young rotation could go a long way.

The Sox also have a handful of pitching prospects knocking on the door of the Major Leagues and a few young arms that will return from injury next year.

Left-handed pitching prospect Shane Murphy is forcing the issue with a 1.32 ERA in Double-A this season. I consider myself a staunch Shane Murphy believer, so if he gets a shot in the big leagues down the stretch of 2025, I think he'll prove himself enough to retain a rotation spot in 2026.

As far as I'm concerned, Jonathan Cannon has pitched himself out of the rotation until further notice.

Cannon have up 18 earned runs in his last 12 innings pitched before the White Sox sent him down to Triple-A last week. With a 5.34 ERA this year and a loaded crop of young pitchers in the organization, Cannon's on the outside looking in until he proves otherwise.

Drew Thorpe, Ky Bush, and Mason Adams will all return from Tommy John surgery in early 2026 and could be contender to break camp with the team, but I'll err on the side of caution and say they all begin the year in the minor leagues.

Zach Eflin is the perfect veteran for Chicago to buy low on. He has a 5.93 ERA in 2025 and will likely be looking to sign a short-term contract to reestablish his value. In 2023 and 2024 combined, Eflin was 26-17 with a 3.54 ERA and 320 strikeouts in 343 innings.

Give Eflin a one-year deal. If he thrives, he can be moved at the deadline. If he bombs, call up Thorpe, Cannon, or even Noah Schultz from the minor leagues to take his place.

The bullpen is pretty straight forward to me. Grant Taylor is the full-time closer while Steven Wilson, Dan Altavilla, and Mike Vasil are shoe-ins to retain their spot. Wikelman González should break camp with the team.

The White Sox like to have three left-handers in the bullpen. That will be a Spring Training competition, but I like Tyler Gilbert, Cam Booser, and a free agent with big stuff like Gregory Soto to compliment them.