3 free agents that would be dream signings for the Chicago White Sox to make

The Chicago White Sox theoretically could make a huge splash in free agency this upcoming offseason.

The White Sox do not have a lot of financial obligations for the 2026 season, and they are in the perfect stage of their rebuild to add veterans.

The team just has Andrew Benintendi's $17.1 million salary officially on the books for next season. Although GM Chris Getz has all but confirmed the team will exercise Luis Robert Jr's $20 million option despite his latest injury.

Veteran starting pitcher Martin Perez would like to come back next season, but I doubt the club would exercise his $10 million mutual option, given he has missed most of the season with an elbow injury.

That leaves the White Sox with just $37.1 million committed to two players. Mike Tauchman and Steven Wilson are also eligible for arbitration, but neither will be getting salaries that break the bank. The rest of the roster is all pre-arbitration, per Spotrac.

Getz could easily add an impact player or two in free agency and still have a relatively low overall payroll. However, Jerry Reinsdorf still owns the team. As long as that's the case, spending in the offseason is a pipe dream.

That still does not mean you and I cannot dare to dream about Reinsdorf opening up his pocketbook as his ownership tenure winds down (billionaire Justin Ishbia has the option to buy controlling interest in the team as soon as 2029).

It would be great for the White Sox to pursue a couple of these Top 10 free agents, as rated by JustBaseball.

Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber will be turning 33 before next year's Opening Day. Even on the wrong side of 30, he is still crushing home runs with regularity. He just had a four-homer game on Thursday night.

The White Sox need to add more power to the lineup, and Schwarber is a really safe bet for that. He's got 49 home runs and 119 RBIs this season, both of those marks are best in the National League.

Schwarber would be a huge addition to the White Sox lineup. He'd be a much better DH than Lenyn Sosa for next season and beyond. That's not even a knock on Sosa, who is proving he can be a value hitter at the plate despite not walking. I just doubt Sosa will ever hit 30 home runs in a season.

Schwarber seven seasons of 30 home runs or more. He is showing no signs of slowing down, and would bring 40-homer power to the South Side of Chicago. He's worth every penny he gets paid.

Josh Naylor

The White Sox could use an upgrade at first base next season. Miguel Vargas is a fine player, and Curtis Mead still has potential, but they need someone with more upside manning the position for them on a nightly basis.

Don't get me wrong, Vargas and Mead can have a role on the next comeptitive White Sox team. But if there is an opportunity to upgrade over those guys, the Sox should jump on it.

Josh Naylor would be an upgrade and more well-rounded option at first base. He has 6.9 fWAR over the last three seasons combined and has started to look like a Top 10 player at the position.

Naylor can provide more pop than Vargas with a career .445 slugging percentage. He is also clutch with a career .290 average with runners in scoring position.

Another reason to sign Naylor, who will still be 28 on Opening Day 2026, is that he's a White Sox killer at the plate. He has a career .353 average with a 1.012 OPS against the White Sox. He rakes at Rate Field with a career .366 average and 1.054 OPS.

Gleyber Torres

Chase Meidroth is proving he can be the White Sox everyday second baseman. Lenyn Sosa is also hitting well enough to get another season with the team.

But again, both of those guys have a clear ceiling. Meidroth is never going to slug the ball, and Sosa is never going to take his walks. That is why adding the 28-year-old Gleyber Torres would be a huge upgrade to the White Sox infield.

Torres' slugging percentage is usually above .400, and he consistently hits double-digit home runs. Adding Torres would allow Meidroth to move into a super-utility infield role, where he might provide the most value to the team.

Torres would provide a productive, well-rounded bat to a lineup that desperately needs it.