The White Sox need to find a place for Lenyn Sosa in their future plans

For those who have been following my articles, you might remember that just a few weeks ago, I wrote a piece about how the Chicago White Sox may need to trade Lenyn Sosa at the trade deadline.

At the time, Sosa had solid, but not great production at the plate. He was also struggling big time on defense and on the bases. In the few weeks since then, however, Sosa has taken off offensively. He is proving that his hot start was more than just a flash in the pan.

I am happy to change my tune and admit that Lenyn Sosa has proved me wrong.

Lenyn Sosa is taking his game to a new level

A notorious slow-starter, Sosa first started to show some potential toward the end of 2024. While his season-long numbers weren’t good, he had a really strong September (.964 OPS), and the White Sox were hoping it would carry over into 2025.

After getting the nod at second base on Opening Day, Sosa has found an everyday role in the White Sox lineup for the first real time in his career, and he’s made the most of it.

July and August have taken it to a new level for Sosa. In July, Sosa slashed .294/.330/.482 and was one of the more reliable contact hitters in the Sox lineup. So far in August, he’s turned from a solid contact hitter into a straight-up slugger, with seven home runs and a .551 slugging percentage in 17 games this month.

Sosa now leads the White Sox with 17 homers and 55 RBIs on the year. His underlying metrics look strong as well. He’s in the 89th percentile in expected batting average, and in the 83rd percentile in expected slugging, meaning it doesn’t seem to just be a lucky streak he’s on, and there’s reason to believe it can be sustained.

If Sosa continued this level of production and started taking walks at a higher rate, he could be one of the best offensive second basemen in the league.

Sosa has not found a defensive home

Defensively, Sosa has played both second and first base, though he hasn’t been particularly strong at either.

His OAA at second base this season is zero (0), putting him in the 46th percentile, and essentially, average.

At first base, a few notable mental errors have clouded the picture, but Will Venable continues to regularly rotate him at first base, showing a belief that improvement will come with time.

The White Sox need to find a place for Lenyn Sosa

While questions remain about his defensive position, his bat is becoming strong enough that the White Sox need to find a place for him in the lineup moving forward.

Sosa is still just 25 years old and has several years remaining on his contract. Even if Sosa’s long-term home is designated hitter, a .270-.280 hitter that hits 20 homers is a solid producer and can be a valuable contributor to a competitive team.

The White Sox need to find a spot for Sosa on the roster in 2026 and beyond.

There are several unanswered questions about the White Sox in 2026 and beyond, especially what appears to be a crowded infield mix. But Lenyn Sosa’s breakout 2025 has made sure that he’s no longer a question, and is instead, an answer.