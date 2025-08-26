White Sox have a challenging first month in newly released 2026 MLB schedule

Major League Baseball released the schedule for the 2026 season on Tuesday afternoon.

The Chicago White Sox were one of the teams to drop a schedule release video on social media that highlighted a few of the key dates next season.

The video was themed around Pope Leo XIV as a parody of the conclave's selection of a pope. The "Soxclave" were "locked away in a decision room" to craft a masterpiece of a schedule.

As white smoke appeared from the iconic pinwheels at Rate Field, a graphic on the screen read "on the South Side, baseball is religion."

THIS JUST IN: The 2026 White Sox Schedule is here! pic.twitter.com/NvP7IqiNul — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 26, 2025

The White Sox announced that the home opener for the 2026 season will come on Thursday, April 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays. Friday, April 3 will be an off day, and the series will conclude over Easter weekend.

The White Sox have a tough early schedule

With a 77-55 record at the moment, the Blue Jays are vying for the best record in the American League in 2025. They have a commanding lead in the AL East and seem bound for a first round bye in the playoffs this fall.

It won't be an easy opponent for the White Sox to begin the 2026 season against. In fact, most of the early schedule will be challenging.

The White Sox open the season with a three-game series in Milwaukee to take on a Brewers team that currently has the best record in baseball by a wide margin.

After a series in Miami and the home opener against Toronto, the Sox have a date with a Baltimore Orioles team that should be much improved from the disappointment that has been this season.

Then it's off to Kansas City to play in Kaufman Stadium, a ballpark the White Sox can never seem to win in.

Other notable games on the schedule

Among some of the other notable matchups on the 2026 schedule is the first meeting of the White Sox and Cubs. That will come on the South Side from May 15-17.

The Sox don't play Cleveland until June 22, which is shockingly late for a division opponent. That also means the second half of the schedule will have a lot of games with the Guardians.

July 4 will be a road game against those Guardians. The Sox will host the Seattle Mariners on Mother's Day (May 10) and travel to Detroit for Father's Day (June 21).

The Sox will wrap the season up with a home series against the lowly Colorado Rockies, which could be a good opportunity to close the year on a positive note.