Weighing the pros and cons of the White Sox bringing back these 4 veterans in 2026

The Chicago White Sox have an emerging young core that is providing hope for the team to be competitive in the near future.

Despite the White Sox not winning a lot (47-83), rookies Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Edgar Quero, and Chase Meidroth have provided impressive production during the second half of the season.

Rookies Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel have combined for 33.1 percent of the White Sox hits in the second half, 38.0 percent of the home runs, 35.0 percent of the RBI and 32.7 percent of the runs scored. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) August 23, 2025

Rookie pitcher Shane Smith was the White Sox All-Star representative. Fellow rookie pitcher Grant Taylor's stuff has been impressive, although he must be more consistent with his command. Mike Vasil has also established himself as a valuable Swiss-army knife in the bullpen during his rookie season.

Younger veterans Miguel Vargas and Davis Martin are consistent forces, raising the team's overall floor despite lacking superstar upside.

The White Sox are also getting positive contributions from veterans such as Mike Tauchman, Luis Robert Jr, and Michael A. Taylor. The club is hoping Martín Pérez's return from an elbow injury can eat up some innings for a young rotation that is starting to tire out.

It will be interesting to see if these four veterans will be back with the team next season. Taylor will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. Pérez has a mutual option, while Robert Jr. has a club option. Mike Tauchman has one more year of arbitration remaining.

The White Sox front office is allegedly hoping to be involved in the free agent market this offseason, and they could decide to save some money and move on from all four. The club could also recognize the value all four bring to the clubhouse and the field and deam it worth running it back.

Clearly, there are pros and cons to keeping all four of these players.

Mike Tauchman

Tauchman has been a solid professional hitter at the top of the order. Tauchman has an OPS near .800, a 1.5 fWAR, and a wRC+ nearly 25 points above league average. He has been the most productive right fielder the White Sox have had in years while also providing a solid clubhouse presence.

The downside of tendering Tauchman a contract is that his legs might be starting to go. He pulled a hamstring on two seperate occasions this season. When I watch him run, he seems to labor. It makes me wonder if his body will let him be a valuable hitter next season at 35 years old.

Tauchman does have a solid slugging percentage (.424), but he does not put the ball over the fence with just eight home runs this season. The White Sox could try to trade him in the offseason, but he might not bring back a major prospect.

I have to wonder if Braden Montgomery's outstanding production in the minors this year will tempt the front office to give him a shot to be the Opening Day starter in right field. That would make Tauchman more expendable.

Luis Robert Jr.

General manager Chris Getz decided not to trade his former All-Star centerfielder at the trade deadline. By keeping Luis Robert Jr., it seems almost certain the team will exercise his $20 million option for 2026.

It would not make sense to turn down trade offers because Getz thought he could do better in the offseason or at next year's trade deadline, then turn around and pay him his $2 million buyout to go away for nothing.

Despite hitting under .200 for most the season, Robert Jr. could still impact the game defensively, on the basepaths, and crush left-handed pitching. He did show he can still be a deadly hitter in July with a .353 average and a .990 OPS.

Robert Jr. is up to 14 home runs on the season and his .670 OPS is climbing back towards league average. Even in a nightmare season like this one, he's got a positive 1.3 fWAR.

The White Sox do not have a long-term option in center field in their system with the same pure talent that Robert Jr. has. Plus, Robert is still in his 20s. That's why I think it might make more sense to keep him rather than trade him in the offseason.

The injury risk is always going to be a concern for Robert. Another terrible first half next season could also crater his trade value. While $20 million seems like a drop in the bucket these days, this is still the White Sox we are talking about here. This franchise has never paid a player a contract over $100 million, the going rate for good players these days.

It would not be a shock to see owner Jerry Reinsdorf look at Robert Jr. potentially finishing with an average around .230 and an OPS a tick below .700, and not authorize the $20 million option.

Today on @670TheScore, @MLBBruceLevine said once again that the #WhiteSox should decline option on Luis Robert. It’s an absolutely insane thought process. If Chris Getz agrees, he should be fired. $37 million committed; should be money to add regardless. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) August 23, 2025

Martín Pérez

Veteran starting pitcher Martín Pérez has given every indication that he wants to return to the White Sox next season.

Martin Perez on wanting to be with the White Sox in '26: "They know already. I think next year's going to be a good year for this organization, and if they give me the chance, I want to be part of the good years." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 21, 2025

The White Sox rotation could use a veteran lefty next season since they do not have one currently on the the roster.

It is unknown if top 30 prospect Ky Bush will recover from Tommy John surgery in time for Opening Day. The team's top two pitching prospects, Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, have struggled with their command this season. Shane Murphy is highly regarded within the organization, but he will have to prove he can handle a big-league workload.

Pérez has shown he can eat up innings through a long and productive MLB career. He has also been good for the clubhouse.

However, an elbow injury suffered in early April cost him almost four months this season. He would be owed $10 million next season if his option is exercised. That is a lot of money to commit to an older pitcher who does not light up the radar gun.

The real question will be if the White Sox think they can find a better veteran starter on the free agent market with that $10 million. If so, they have little incentive to bring back Pérez at that price.

Michael A. Taylor

Michael A. Taylor has been excellent in his role as the team's extra outfielder.

Taylor has eight home runs and a slugging percentage over .400. He continues to be a solid defensive outfielder with +8 defensive runs saved and three outs above average.

If Taylor wants to keep playing on a $2 million deal, then the front office should entertain bringing back the well-respected veteran.

The only downside to his return is that maybe the front office would rather allocate that $2 million to improve their bullpen. Brooks Baldwin or Corey Julks would be cheaper options to be an additional outfielder and Baldwin has more upside.