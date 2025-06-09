3 players that continue to hurt the White Sox and need to go immediately

The Chicago White Sox might not be competing for a playoff spot in 2025, but the current iteration of the team is fun to watch on a daily basis.

The South Siders are being led by a youth movement while playing close, competitive games. Unlike last year's team, this year's White Sox look like they love playing baseball and being around one another. That energy translates to the fanbase watching in the ballpark and at home.

Most of the player's on Chicago's active roster are either serviceable veterans that fill a need or younger players with big upside that are being developed at the big league level. There are a few, however, that don't fall into either of those groups.

These three Chicago White Sox players are sucking the life out of an otherwise fun team and are detrimental to the team's success. It's time for the organization to move on from them or find new roles for them as quickly as possible.

RHP Bryse Wilson

Bryse Wilson got off to a decent start as one of the few senior members of Chicago's young pitching staff. He began the season in the bullpen, but the White Sox loved Wilson's ability to be stretched out into a starter that eats innings when necessary.

In his first seven appearances out of the bullpen, Wilson threw 10 innings with a 1.80 ERA and eight strikeouts. It was looking like a great find by Chris Getz and the front office for only $1,050,000 in the offseason.

Things have quickly taken a turn for the worse. Since April 17th, Wilson has an 8.41 ERA and a WHIP over 2.00 in 35.1 innings. He has allowed nine (9) home runs in his last 12 appearances and has walked 16 batters while only striking out 19.

Wilson has simply been awful and detrimental to the White Sox almost every time he touches the mound. He has allowed at least one run in 10 of his last 12 appearances. Seven of those times he allowed 3+ runs.

Mike Vasil, Owen White, and Tyler Alexander are all better options for a multi-inning relief role. Chicago also has Wikelmen González in Triple-A who would be a welcome addition to replace Wilson. It's time to move on.

RHP Jordan Leasure

Jordan Leasure has shown flashes of competence this year. He has good stuff, but really struggles to locate his pitches effectively. That leads to a lot of walks, and a lot of hard contact when you're facing Major League hitters.

Leasure has a 4.56 ERA and 1.56 WHIP out of the White Sox bullpen this season. Those numbers are just not good enough and Leasure is probably even worse than his stats show.

A big part of being an effective bullpen arm is being able to escape trouble. You have to be able to inherit runners and get your team out of jams in high-leverage situations by missing bats. Leasure has inherited 13 runners this season and allowed eight (8) of them to score.

Jordan Leasure has inherited 13 runners out of the bullpen this season. He has allowed 8 of them to score. #WhiteSox — Southside Showdown (@SoxShowdown) June 8, 2025

His ERA may only be 4.56, but he has already blown a handful of leads for the White Sox and turned a few close games into blowouts because he allows runs that don't count against his individual stats.

I'm not going to advocate for Leasure to be released or sent down. Chicago could certainly do worse than him in the bullpen. But I'm tired of Will Venable calling his number in close games. Until he can dial in his control and be more consistent, he needs to be pitching in fresh innings only when the game is not on the line. As low leverage as possible until further notice.

UTIL Josh Rojas

I've been advocating for the White Sox to bench Josh Rojas for a while now. Unfortunately, an injury to second baseman Lenyn Sosa has led to Rojas getting regular at-bats in the everyday lineup.

But with Rojas now 4-for-26 in the month of June, I'm ready to call it quits. I'd like to see the White Sox move on from the 30-year-old utility man entirely.

At this point, Rojas has no trade value and is an automatic out in the lineup. He does not provide anything to the team that you couldn't get from a younger guy like Brooks Baldwin, who is raking in Triple-A.

Rojas is hitting .169 this season with four total extra-base hits. His advanced metrics are atrocious and he is 1-for-20 with runners in scoring position.

Josh Rojas is 1-for-20 this season with a runner in scoring position. #WhiteSox — Southside Showdown (@SoxShowdown) June 8, 2025

This is just a veteran bat that sucks the life out of a young, exciting lineup. There's nothing worse than watching a White Sox rally get killed by Rojas coming up to the plate and putting together an uncompetitive at-bat.

The new era of White Sox baseball should be all about competition. Earn your spot and earn your playing time. Rojas hasn't earned it and the Sox need to move on and give the opportunity to someone else with more upside.