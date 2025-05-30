3 potential White Sox first round draft picks that will be on display this weekend

The Chicago White Sox have the 10th overall selection in the 2025 MLB Draft, which will take place on July 13, 2025 in Atlanta during the All-Star break.

While the Sox finished with the worst record in Major League Baseball last season, they are forced to select 10th this year because the rules of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) prevent "big market teams" from picking in the lottery two years in a row.

No. 10 is a tough spot to be in. While some evaluators believe this year's draft class has a "clear Top 10," therefore making Chicago's pick easy by the time they're on the clock, the order of that Top 10 looks different for every team. It's hard to predict which players will still be on the board for the White Sox to pick.

If you're a Sox fan looking to do some early scouting on draft prospects and figure out which players you want on the South Side, there are a few potential White Sox first round draft picks that will be on display this weekend during the NCAA Baseball Tournament Regionals. Here's who you need to keep an eye on.

Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma

Right-handed pitcher Kyson Witherspoon is the No. 8 ranked draft prospect in MLB.com's Top 200. He'll likely fall somewhere in the back half of the Top 10 on draft day.

In 15 starts for the Oklahoma Sooners this season, Witherspoon is 10-3 with a 2.47 ERA. He has a 0.91 WHIP and 120 strikeouts in 91 innings pitched.

His twin brother, Malachi, is also a pitcher at Oklahoma and was drafted in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Witherspoon has swing-and-miss stuff, starting with a mid-90s fastball that peaks at 99 mph," writes MLB.com. His fastball is his highest-graded pitch, but his cutter and slider are also well above average.

He’s holding opponents to a .191 batting average with a 30.4% swing-and-miss rate, 15.8% SwStrk, and an impressive .211 xWOBA.

I'm a big fan of the prospect, but I have some reservations about the White Sox going to another pitcher in the draft given the organization's need for young position players.

Oklahoma is the No. 2 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional this weekend.

Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State

Aiva Arquette is a 6-foot-5, 220 pound shortstop that does everything well. As a prep talent in Hawaii, Arquette was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the18th round of the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft, but did not sign.

Arquette fulfilled his commitment to Washington before transferring to Oregon State in 2025 and developing into an all-around star. He is hitting .348 with a .473 on-base percentage, 17 home runs, and an OPS of 1.149 this season.

He is the No. 6 draft prospect on MLB.com's Top 200 and the highest-rated college bat.

Recent mock drafts have Arquette projected to go as low as 7th overall, which means it's unlikely he'll still be on the board for the White Sox at No. 10...But I'm not sure I could think of a better pick that Arquette if he somehow slides.

Average runner, good bat-to-ball skills, command of the strike zone, effortless 20+ homer power, and defensive ability to play shortstop as a pro. What's not to love?

Oregon State is the top seed, hosting the Corvallis Regional this weekend.

Brendan Summerhill, CF, Arizona

Of the players on this list, Brendan Summerhill has the best chance of still being on the board when the White Sox are on the clock at 10th overall.

Kiley McDaniel at ESPN and Jim Callis at MLB.com both had Summerhill going 11th to the Atheltics in their most recent mock draft after the White Sox pass on him for a prep talent.

Summerhill is the No. 19 ranked draft prospect on the MLB.com Top 200, but he's quickly moving up boards and making a case for himself to be considered in the Top 10.

In 36 games for the Arizona WIldcats this season, Summerhill is hitting .386 with an outrageous on-base percentage of .512 and an OPS of 1.133. He only has three home runs in 2025, but six triples and 10 stolen bases over 36 games helps Summerhill make up for what he might be lacking the raw power department.

"Summerhill is a strong and athletic left-handed hitter who has the chance to be a dynamic player on both sides of the ball. He's shown a very good approach at the plate, walking nearly as often as he struck out in 2024 and limiting the swing-and-miss that some area scouts saw from him during his time in the Chicago high school ranks," writes MLB.com.

In 2025, Summerhill has walked twice as often as he has struck out and only improved his bat-to-ball skills more. With the defensive value, base-running, and contact that Summerhill brings to the table, he projects as a solid everyday centerfielder even if he never taps into 20 home run power.

The White Sox are starting to fall in love with hitters that command the strike zone and see a lot of pitches (Chase Meidroth, Kyle Teel, Caleb Bonemer). I think the fit makes a lot of sense and it helps that Summerhill is a Chicago product out of Whitney Young High School.

Arizona is the No.2 seed in the Eugene Regional this weekend.