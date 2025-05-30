MLB analyst wants White Sox infielder Chase Meidroth to start the 2025 All-Star Game

Chicago White Sox rookie infielder Chase Meidroth has brought a refreshing energy to the White Sox lineup since making his Major League debut back on April 11th.

While not the toolsiest guy on the field, Meidroth always has a professional approach at the plate and works consistently solid at-bats. He knows the strike zone, takes his pitches, and adjusts his swing to the pitcher he is facing.

in 33 career games, Meidroth is batting .286 with an impressive on-base percentage of .370 and an OPS+ at 108. His 1.1 fWAR is tied for the team lead.

With the calendar getting ready to flip to June, it's natural to start thinking about the Midsummer Classic and which players will be representing the American League at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

Chase Meidroth to start the All-Star Game?

MLB Network analyst Greg Amsinger made his picks in a recent social media video and he made the case for Meidroth to be the starting second baseman for the AL.

"At second base, this one's interesting, Chase Meidroth. This kid is an on-base machine. He's been an on-base machine since they acquired him in the Garrett Crochet trade. His on-base is well over .360 in his first cup of coffee in the big leagues. He's a hit for average guy. He's also stealing bases," Amsinger said.

It might sound crazy. But if you look at the numbers of the other second baseman across the American League, Meidroth has a legitimate argument.

Gleyber Torres (1.2) and Brandon Lowe (1.1) are the only AL second basemen with a fWAR over 1.0. Meidroth, who is at 1.1, is right in that conversation.

You could make the case that Meidroth is more of a primary shortstop. That's certainly the role he has been filling for the Sox recently. He has played 31 games at shortstop and only 11 games at second base. I think that probably disqualifies him, although I'm certain Meidroth wouldn't win a fan vote over Torres even if eligible.

The encouraging thing to me is that Meidroth's numbers are in the ballpark of what an All-Star middle infielder looks like. If he were to make the full-time transition to second base in the near future (which I think is a legitimate possibility), there's a path for him to become a regular contender to start the All-Star Game.

I had originally viewed Meidroth as a "good starter, but never an All-Star," even after seeing his hot start with the White Sox in 2025. This gives me a little bit of a new perspective and highlights how possible this is for him down the road.

Especially if the White Sox get back to a place where the team is competitive, Meidroth is going to be a fan favorite that Chicago rallies around.