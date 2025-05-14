White Sox hope to pair top prospect with his former college teammate in 2025 MLB Draft

In the latest 2025 MLB mock draft from ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, the Chicago White Sox are projected to draft Kyson Witherspoon, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Oklahoma.

But according to McDaniel, the White Sox would prefer to land a college slugger who was teammates with top prospect Braden Montgomery at Texas A&M in 2024.

If Jace LaViolette is still on the board when the White Sox get on the clock at 10th overall, expect Chicago to reunite the former college dynamic duo.

The White Sox will take LaViolette if he is available

Picking 10th overall is an interesting spot to be with this year's draft class. The Top 10 is more unpredictable than usual, so the White Sox will likely have to be flexible based on what happens in front of them. There's a handful of players that could come off the board as early as No. 5 or as late as No. 10. Laviolette is one of those players.

"The White Sox are right at the tail end of having access to a certain tier of player in this class, so I think they'll be reactive to what's happening above them," writes McDaniel in his latest mock draft with ESPN. "Their return from Boston for Garrett Crochet included Braden Montgomery who was [Jace] LaViolette's running mate in the Texas A&M outfield last year and the buzz is the current Aggies star has a landing spot here if he's on the board."

It doesn't sound like LaViolette would make it past the White Sox if he's still on the board when Chicago is picking. That would be the best case scenario for the Sox, who desperately need to add high-impact bats and position players to their strong farm system.

In 50 games with Texas A&M this season, LaViolette has 17 home runs, 55 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.047.

LaViolette is MLB Pipeline's No. 7 prospect for the incoming draft class. He has a 6-foot-6 frame with light tower power and plenty of athleticism to stick in the outfield long-term. It would be really exciting for the White Sox to pair him with former Aggies teammate and current top prospect Braden Montgomery in the outfield for years to come.

LaViolette and Montgomery in college

Jace LaViolette and Braden Montgomery only played one year of college baseball together. But during that year, they were a dynamic duo that terrorized the SEC and led Texas A&M to Omaha and the College World Series championship series.

The duo combined for 56 home runs, 163 RBIs, and a slash line of .313/.452/.729 in 2024 with a combined OPS of 1.181. 58 percent of LaViolette and Montgomery's combined hits went for extra bases.

Braden Montgomery’s 18th HR of the season almost derailed a moving train.



Back to back homers from LaViolette and Montgomery in the 1st give the Aggies a 3-0 lead pic.twitter.com/VravZ0Z9g8 — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) April 12, 2024

With the early success Montgomery has had in the White Sox minor league system this year, it's a really fun thing to dream about. But admittedly, the Sox would have to get a little lucky for LaViolette to still be on the board at No. 10.

My preference is for the Sox to target a college bat of some kind in this year's draft. They have plenty of promising pitchers in the organization and I'd like to see them add another position player that is not too far away from the big leagues.

With Edgar Quero, Chase Meidroth, and Tim Elko already called up and Kyle Teel not far behind, I think we're going to start seeing the next generation of White Sox baseball sooner rather than later. I'd love to supplement that group with another high-upside hitter, especially in the outfield.