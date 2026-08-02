3 starting pitchers the White Sox should target after Luis Castillo trade with Mariners

The Chicago White Sox made a major trade on Saturday night, acquiring Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners. The White Sox sent Seranthony Dominguez, Nolan Jones, and Boston Smith to Seattle to land Castillo.

The White Sox will now be hoping that Castillo will regain his three-time All-Star form in Chicago. He certainly has the potential to, as he had an 11-8 record and 3.54 ERA just last season.

However, even after this big Castillo trade, the White Sox should not be done adding to their pitching rotation yet. It is clear that they would benefit by adding another high-impact starter to their rotation as they look to get into the playoffs. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal indicated on Sunday morning that the White Sox may still be in the market for another starting pitcher after making the deal for Castillo.

Because of this, let's look at three more pitchers the White Sox should consider trading for.

Clay Holmes, New York Mets

New York Mets starter Clay Holmes is one pitcher who the White Sox should strongly consider kicking tires on. With the Mets being among the worst teams in baseball, there is an expectation that they will deal the 33-year-old by the deadline.

Holmes is inches away from returning to MLB action after suffering a broken fibula back in May. The nine-year veteran was excellent for New York this season before the injury, posting a 4-4 record, a 2.39 ERA, and 45 strikeouts. He also had a 12-8 record and a 3.53 ERA in 33 games for the Mets last season, so he would be a very solid pitcher for Chicago to bring in. They're one of several teams who have reportedly been scouting his rehab starts, and the fit makes sense.

Casey Mize has TEN strikeouts on the night 😤



He's thrown 7 shutout innings against the Yankees! pic.twitter.com/ro1wigm8NA — MLB (@MLB) June 30, 2026

Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers

While the Detroit Tigers traded Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, they should not be done yet. Casey Mize is another pitcher who the Tigers are very likely to trade by the deadline, and the White Sox would be very wise to target him because of it.

Mize has been very good for the Tigers this season, as he has a 2.70 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 16 starts. This is after he had a 14-6 record and a 3.87 ERA as an All-Star in 2025. With numbers like these, he would be a strong pickup for the front half of the White Sox's rotation if acquired. Intra-division trades are not terribly common, so the White Sox may not line up with Detroit here, but it shouldn't prevent Chris Getz from inquiring.

Foster Griffin, Washington Nationals

Foster Griffin is another starter who would be a very intriguing addition to the White Sox's roster if acquired. The 6-foot-3 lefty has been fantastic for the Washington Nationals this season, as he has a 12-3 record, a 3.06 ERA, and made the All-Star Game.

Like the White Sox, Griffin has been a great surprise this season. He spent each of the previous seasons in Japan before putting together his All-Star season with the Nationals this year. With this development, there could be a good match here between Griffin and the White Sox.