3 White Sox players who have impressed in spring training and 2 who have disappointed

Two weeks from today, the White Sox will take the field in Milwaukee for the first baseball game that counts in 2026. The energy around the club has been one of optimism this spring, and the players and coaches believe that last year’s much-improved second half was no fluke. While spring training results aren’t always meaningful, several White Sox players have backed up their optimism with a strong start to the season, but several have struggled out of the gate. Here are a few of the most impressive and most disappointing performances of White Sox spring training.

OF Austin Hays: Impressed

One of the major additions to the White Sox lineup this offseason, Hays has always had the ability to be an above-average hitter when healthy. He made the All-Star team with the Orioles in 2023 but has battled nagging injuries the past two seasons. Still, he posted solid numbers last year in Cincinnati and figures to get everyday at bats for the White Sox this season. So far this spring, Hays has looked closer to his all-star form than ever before. Through 11 Cactus League games, Hays is 12-for-33 with three homers and an OPS of 1.174. Hays has seen mixed results in Spring Training throughout his career, but his strong spring in 2025 led to an above-average season at the plate. He may never regain his all-star form, but Hays should provide a stabilizing veteran presence in the White Sox lineup.

RHP Shane Smith: Disappointed

It’s been a bit of an up and down spring for Shane Smith, who was named the White Sox starter for Opening Day but struggled mightily in his next outing. Smith got off to a rough start in spring training last season, but rebounded nicely and parlayed a strong stretch into an all-star season. This year, he’s struggled to find the strike zone and put away hitters, and his mistakes have been punished in the hitter-friendly environment of Arizona. Smith will get two more spring starts before taking the mound in Milwaukee, so he’ll look to improve on his 9.82 ERA and nearly one walk per inning pace. Thankfully, nobody will remember this rough spring if the results improve in the regular season.

OF/IF Luisangel Acuna- Impressed

Acquired as the main piece in exchange for Luis Robert Jr. this offseason, Acuna is a former top 100 prospect that struggled mightily at the big league level in 2025. It’s early, and Acuna missed a few games due to a cut on his face that required stitches, but he’s shown a much-improved batted ball profile and a valuable defensive versatility so far. GM Chris Getz has spoken heavily about the talent Acuna has- though he can’t see to remember which side of the plate he hits from- and White Sox fans could certainly dream on Acuna being a top-of-the-order hitter with excellent speed and occasional power. If so, it’ll significantly soften the blow of dealing away their highest-upside hitter. Acuna will need to carry his success over to the regular season, but so far, so good.

Luisangel Acuña takes Sean Burke deep at live BP pic.twitter.com/6uGiay3Fto — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) February 17, 2026

RHP Sean Burke- Disappointed

Last season’s Opening Day starter, Sean Burke showed flashes of excellent stuff but struggled with his consistency in 2025. His troubles in the first inning inhibited his success, and the White Sox hoped he’d reign in his early game struggles and establish himself as a key piece of the rotation moving forward. Burke’s first two outings this spring were strong, though his first one came in relief, but he allowed four earned runs and got hit around during his last outing against the Guardians. Sure, the White Sox could simply use an opener for Burke each time, but an inability to escape the first inning unscathed will seriously limit his upside at the big league level. Burke will have a couple more outings to get himself on track, and he seems to still have the inside track to the final White Sox rotation spot, but he’ll need to show improvement this season to solidify himself in the team’s future plans.

LHP Anthony Kay- Impressed

Perhaps the biggest wild card in the White Sox rotation entering the spring, Kay struggled during his first big league stint but reworked his arsenal and dominated last season in Japan. He earned a two-year deal with the White Sox, and his new-and-improved pitch mix has been on display this spring. Kay’s fastball has sat around 95 and touched 97, and he’s mixed his pitches well, inducing plenty of soft contact. He’s certain to begin the year in the White Sox rotation, and the 30 year-old could net a solid return in a deadline trade if he puts together a strong first half. Kay’s 2.31 ERA through four spring starts will certainly do if he’s able to continue it once the season begins.