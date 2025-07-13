4 players the White Sox should target at pick No. 76 to close out MLB Draft Day 1

When the third round of every MLB Draft arrives, the real draft strategy takes center stage.

Teams begin managing their remaining bonus pool based on how their first two selections played out. While some clubs pivot toward safer, more signable options, others that have played the early rounds creatively can execute bolder plans.

Whether they play it straight with slot value or have bonus pool flexibility left over from earlier picks, the Chicago White Sox could take advantage of players who unexpectedly slide to No. 76, the first selection in the third round.

White Sox GM Chris Getz and scouting director Mike Shirley have used this part of the draft in the past to take calculated risks on high-upside prep talent.

Just last year, they used an over-slot bonus to land one of the top prep left-handers in the country, Blake Larson out of IMG Academy, at pick No. 68. They followed that up by taking Arizona State outfielder Nick McLain at pick No. 78.

With the right swing again in 2025, pick 76 could be more than just a late Day 1 selection, it could end up being one of the most important pivot points in Chicago’s entire 2025 draft class. Here are some of the prospects I've got my eye on.

Michael Lombardi, RHP – Tulane

Ranked No. 75 by MLB Pipeline, Michael Lombardi has emerged as one of the most electric college arms in the country this spring.

His fastball consistently sits in the 93–95 mph range and has reached 97, but what really sets it apart is the elite ride, driven by standout induced vertical break (IVB) metrics. It makes Lombardi's fastball a nightmare for hitters up in the zone.

Michael Lombardi gets his third start of the season on the mound and ends the first inning with a strikeout#RollWave 🌊 pic.twitter.com/utfa2NwG1X — Tulane Baseball (@GreenWaveBSB) April 27, 2025

That alone will make Lombardi a popular target on draft boards. He pairs the heater with a curveball in the upper-70s that tunnels well and creates sharp vertical separation. Though he began the year as a reliever, Lombardi transitioned into a starting role late in the season at Tulane, posting a 2.14 ERA with 73 strikeouts over 42 innings.

A high-level athlete and former two-way player for the Green Wave, Lombardi’s upside could rise even further now that he’s committed full-time to pitching, making him an intriguing option if he’s still available at No. 76.

Baseball America identified Lombardi as one of this year’s "sleepers," an under-the-radar arm who could draw increased attention as Day 1 unfolds. His late-season success could tempt teams to pounce earlier than projected.

Uli Fernsler, LHP – Novi HS (MI)

Barely 17 on draft day, left-hander Uli Fernsler captured national attention as the 2024-25 Gatorade Michigan Baseball Player of the Year.

Fernsler's delivery is low and athletic, and his ability to throw quality strikes with a full repertoire has made him one of the most polished arms in the prep class despite not lighting up radar guns.

The 6-foot-4 left-hander from Michigan has impressed scouts with a composed, repeatable delivery from a low three-quarters slot that creates tough angles and deception.

He works in the 88–91 mph range and touches 93, though his fastball plays above its velocity thanks to a flat approach angle and carry. What separates Fernsler is his pitchability. He shows an advanced feel for a fading changeup that mirrors his fastball, along with a low-80s slider that can sweep across the zone and miss barrels, especially against right-handers.

No. 1 prospect in Michigan’s 2025 class was dialed in this afternoon 🎯



Uli Fernsler was a strike throwing machine on the road v. Howell hurling 5 IP. Garnered plenty of S/M on FB & CH. 88% strikes in today’s start . The southpaw fanned 11 Highlanders 🔥🔥



FB: 89-91 T92

CH:… pic.twitter.com/zkJIU33GUB — Prep Baseball Michigan (@PrepBaseballMI) April 15, 2025

While he may not overpower hitters (yet), his projection has earned him plenty of attention from evaluators, including the White Sox. FutureSox’s James Fox recently identified Fernsler as a legitimate candidate for the White Sox at pick No. 76, with heavy scouting presence in Michigan throughout the spring—a region Chicago has paid particular attention to.

With a commitment to TCU and the polish of a potential mid-rotation arm, Fernsler won’t be an easy sign. But if the White Sox are looking for a young, projectable starter with elite strike-throwing ability and long-term upside, he fits the bill perfectly.

Gavin Turley, OF – Oregon State

One of the most explosive athletes in the college class, Gavin Turley showed off his power on the biggest stages this spring. In 2025, the toolsy outfielder tapped into his elite bat speed and natural pull-side power to slug 20 homers for the Beavers.

Turley didn’t just flash that power in the box scores, he broke Oregon State’s career records for both home runs and RBIs. Among his biggest moments: a crucial ninth-inning double in the College World Series opener that drove in the winning run.

Unfortunately, Turley's profile isn’t without risk. His swing decisions and pitch recognition have improved, especially against spin, but strikeouts remain part of his game. That said, his strong Cape Cod showing and adjustments this spring have helped rebuild confidence in his hit tool. In the outfield, he profiles best in right field thanks to his range and a strong, accurate arm.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel listed Turley as a potential target for the White Sox at the back end of Day 1, making him a name to monitor at pick 76.

Mason Ligenza, OF – Tamaqua Area (PA)

Few prep hitters in this class bring the same blend of physical projection and athletic intrigue as outfielder Mason Ligenza from Pennsylvania. Built at 6-foot-5 with a lean, projectable frame, he’s just starting to scratch the surface of his potential.

The left-handed hitter generates exceptional bat speed and produces loud contact, with a max exit velocity of over 107 mph at the MLB Draft Combine. A hint of the plus raw power that could be unlocked as he fills out.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 #𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝟔𝟎 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐞: 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘇𝗮@ligenza_mason (PA) is a bit of a unicorn as a 6-foot-6, L/L athlete who ran a 6.43 and recorded a 106.6 mph max EV (95.2 average) on Sunday, the second highest of the day 👀@PrepBaseballPA |… pic.twitter.com/U0ekE1jS32 — Prep Baseball (@prepbaseball) February 9, 2025

Ligenza's swing can get long, occasionally disrupted by stiff lower-half mechanics, which contributes to elevated swing-and-miss rates. Still, his physical gifts are impossible to ignore. Ligenza's a long-striding runner with top-end speed for his size, having clocked a 6.43 60-yard dash. He profiles best in a corner outfield spot.

This is the type of player teams dream on—long levers, explosive bat speed, and tools that could blossom in a professional development setting. The swing still needs refinement, particularly with maintaining a consistent load and smoother bat path.

If those kinks can be worked out, Ligenza has the ingredients to become a legitimate power threat and a run producer in a future MLB lineup.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has mentioned Ligenza as a possible fit for the White Sox with their final selection on Day 1, suggesting he’s firmly on their radar at pick 76.