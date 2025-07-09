Complete list of Chicago White Sox 2025 MLB Draft picks

We are less than one week away from the 2025 MLB Draft. The first round is set to begin on Sunday, July 13, at 5:00 p.m. CT.

Sunday night's broadcast will include rounds 1-3, including the bonus rounds, with rounds 4-20 set to begin on Monday, July 14, at 10:30 a.m. CT.

It's another huge draft for the Chicago White Sox, who will make three selections on Sunday. Despite being the worst team in Major League Baseball in 2024, the Sox were ineligible to be in the lottery and therefore unable to get the first overall pick.

Here's a look at every White Sox selection ahead of the 2025 MLB Draft:

First Round (Pick No. 10)

Because the White Sox were unable to pick in the lottery, they had to settle for the 10th overall pick in the first round.

Fortunately, Chicago should stll be in position to land a really talented player. There are a lot of high school shortstops in the 2025 draft class that could develop into stars.

“We are looking at two college hitters, there’s two strong college pitchers we like, there’s about five high school shortstops that we worked really hard on, and there’s one high school pitcher that is extremely talented,” White Sox director of amateur scouting Mike Shirley told MLB.com's Scott Merkin about the No. 10 overall pick. "His talent is something that makes you pay attention to him."

Second Round (Pick No. 44)

Because the White Sox did not receive any prospect incentive picks and did not lose a qualifying free agent, their next selection will be a standard selection at the top of the second round.

While the lottery determines the draft order in the first round, the rounds that follow are determined by record. Chicago will have the 44th overall pick, the first selection in the second round, which they could use to land a high school prospect with an overslot signing bonus.

Third Round (Pick No. 76)

Chicago's final pick on Sunday night will be No. 76 overall at the start of the third round. Boston slots in front of them with the No. 75 selection as compensation for losing Nick Pivetta.

Remaining Rounds

In every round that follows (4-20), the White Sox will have the first pick of the round and make one selection every round. Chicago's fourth-round pick, No. 106 overall, is a fascinating one because it will be made after a break in the action from Sunday to Monday.

The White Sox will have a chance to reassess the board and the available talents, make phone calls, and start Monday morning with a bang.