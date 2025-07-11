2025 MLB Draft: 3 players the White Sox could steal with Pick 44 on Day 1

The Chicago White Sox enter the 2025 MLB Draft with limited ways to add top-tier talent during the season. That reality raises the stakes for this draft, not only due to their top-10 selection, but also because they hold the first pick of the second round at No. 44.

That spot offers a chance to double up on premium talent early and potentially land another cornerstone piece to accelerate the rebuild.

The White Sox have used this blueprint before. In back-to-back years, Chicago has targeted high-upside players who slipped out of the first round. Right-hander Grant Taylor (2023) and Caleb Bonemer (2024) were both seen as top-tier talents who fell due to injury or signability concerns. Now, GM Chris Getz and scouting director Mike Shirley appear ready to repeat that strategy.

One way this could come into play is if the White Sox underslot their first selection. If top high school shortstop targets like Billy Carlson and JoJo Parker are off the board early, the White Sox might pivot to a surprise pick at No. 10. The next tier of prep shortstops such as Kayson Cunningham, Steele Hall, or Daniel Pierce could all command below slot value. That would give Chicago the flexibility to allocate first-round money toward a player at No. 44.

On the college side, the Sox have also been linked to Wake Forest’s Marek Houston and Tennessee’s Gavin Kilen as alternative middle infield options if they choose to save money.

It would be a big risk, but it could open the door to land some intriguing players with the 44th overall pick.

Kruz Schoolcraft, LHP – Sunset HS (OR)

The White Sox have recently been linked to Oregon prep left-hander Kruz Schoolcraft, according to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel.

McDaniel noted that Chicago could consider going underslot at pick No. 10 to float Schoolcraft to their second selection at No. 44.

Draft Spotlight: LHP/1B Kruz Schoolcraft Sunset HS



6-8/230 young for grade lefty w/ upper-90s FB & polished 3-pitch mix. Easy mover DH; plenty more in store & has serious LH juice. Rd 1 talent. @KruzSchoolcraft @PG_PacificNW @PG_Scouting pic.twitter.com/Izbu8RK3GK — Perfect Game Draft (@PG_Draft) May 7, 2025



A Tennessee commit who reclassified from the 2026 class, the 6’8” southpaw runs his fastball up to 97 mph and features two advanced secondaries with his slider and changeup.

Despite his long frame, Schoolcraft repeats his delivery well and consistently fills the strike zone with all three pitches. In a class stacked with high school shortstops, the White Sox could choose to exploit pitching depth and swing big on a potential frontline arm outside the first round.

Jack Bauer, LHP – Lincoln-Way East (IL)

One of the most electric prep arms in the 2025 class, Jack Bauer turned heads this spring when he hit 103 mph.

The Illinois lefty delivers from a low three-quarters slot with an upright posture that fuels heavy horizontal movement on his fastball and a sharp, sweeping low-80s slider. He’s also working on a fading changeup that tunnels well off his two-seam heater.

'Jack Bauer,' meet Jack Bauer.



Kiefer Sutherland, the actor who played the legendary TV character, weighs in on flamethrowing Draft prospect Jack Bauer: https://t.co/34QKX26TpW pic.twitter.com/JsGcANS1vf — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 10, 2025



Bauer's strike-throwing remains inconsistent, and the rapid spike in velocity raises legitimate questions about long-term durability. Still, few arms in this class offer the same level of raw potential.

Bauer's upside is massive if he can harness it. Now measuring 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Bauer is committed to Mississippi State, following former Virginia coach Brian O’Connor.

He now ranks No. 44 on MLB Pipeline’s 2025 Draft Prospect rankings, right in range for the White Sox at their second-round slot.

Jaden Fauske, OF/C – Nazareth Academy (IL)

Honored as the 2024–25 Gatorade Illinois Baseball Player of the Year, Nazareth Academy product Jaden Fauske features a fluid left-handed swing with excellent barrel control. He rarely expands the zone and shows a mature approach at the plate.

Fauske's contact-first profile projects 20+ home run potential as he fills out his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame.

.@jonmorosi talks to No. 57 MLB Draft Prospect Jaden Fauske on his development under Hall of Famer Jim Thome.#MLBCentral | @MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/N92H45dS9l — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 8, 2025



Though he came up as a catcher, Fauske has mostly shifted to the outfield, where he’s expected to start in center but likely end up at a corner spot. He’s a solid athlete with average arm strength and good instincts, and his value will be driven by his bat regardless of position.

Fauske is a familiar name to the White Sox after playing on their Area Codes team, a trend consistent with Chicago’s draft habits in this range, where they’ve frequently targeted Area Code alumni they’ve scouted extensively.

Committed to LSU, Fauske may require a substantial bonus to sign, but the Sox may love him enough to pay him. He comes at the recommendation and mentorship of White Sox legend Jim Thome.