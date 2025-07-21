4 White Sox players boost trade deadline value with post-break surge in Pittsburgh

The Chicago White Sox completed their first road series sweep in more than three years, dominating the Pirates in a 27-run outburst across three games over the weekend.

The last time the Chicago White Sox swept a road series was July 1–3, 2022, in San Francisco. Sunday’s win also marked the White Sox’s 35th victory of the season, a total they didn’t reach last year until September 15.

Outfielders Luis Robert Jr., Mike Tauchman, and Michael A. Taylor all made loud statements with the bat in Pittsburgh. Simultaneously, right-hander Aaron Civale may have delivered his most encouraging outing yet in a White Sox uniform.

With less than two weeks to go before the trade deadline, that group of White Sox veterans may have helped their front office make some easier decisions.

Luis Robert Jr.

In Pittsburgh, Luis Robert Jr. delivered a performance that reignited belief in his elite offensive upside.

Robert's struggles in the first half left the front office feeling like they had no choice but to trade him for whatever they could get. But in the first series after the All-Star break, Robert may have taken the first steps toward rewriting that narrative.

On Friday, Robert went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, three runs scored, two walks, and a stolen base. His night included a first-inning RBI single and a 413-foot solo homer in the fourth, his 10th of the season.

Robert followed it up on Saturday with two more hits, another RBI, three more runs scored, and a walk. Then capped the weekend Sunday with another hit and a stolen base.

Over the weekend, Robert looked more confident at the plate than he had all season, consistently reaching base and driving the ball with authority throughout the series. His efforts lifted his average above the Mendoza Line, and he’s now hitting .345 with a .441 OBP in July.

Over his last nine games, Luis Robert Jr. has totaled six RBIs, two home runs, and five walks. Robert also flashed his defense with a spectacular diving catch in center field, a reminder that his glove and range remain among the best in the league.

Given this momentum, Chicago should look to strike while the bat is hot. In fact, if the front office is serious about maximizing what little leverage remains, Robert Jr. shouldn’t even be on the plane home for Friday's Crosstown Series against the Cubs.

Mike Tauchman

Mike Tauchman sat on Friday due to the left-handed pitching matchup, but he returned with a statement performance on Saturday and proved to be one of the game’s pivotal contributors.

With the White Sox trailing in the sixth inning, Tauchman delivered a bases-clearing, go-ahead double that scored Luis Robert Jr., Brooks Baldwin, and Lenyn Sosa. He added a walk, then followed it up in Sunday’s finale by going 2-for-3 with three more RBIs, including a first-inning home run that reached the Allegheny River.

Tauchman became just the second White Sox player ever to hit a baseball into the Allegheny, joining Jim Thome, who did so in 2006.

Later in the game, Tauchman struck again with a two-run double over center fielder Oneil Cruz’s head, breaking the game open and effectively sealing the series sweep.

The 34-year-old outfielder may not bring the flash of a top-tier name, but Tauchman's timely production and left-handed bat make him a quiet value pickup.

Tauchman should draw serious attention from teams looking to upgrade their outfield depth ahead of the deadline.

Michael A. Taylor

Michael A. Taylor’s role has been more limited than the others, but he made the most of his opportunities in Pittsburgh.

In Friday’s opener, Taylor delivered a bases-clearing double off the wall, scoring Miguel Vargas, Andrew Benintendi, and Luis Robert Jr. to push the lead to 10–1 in the seventh inning. He also made a sliding grab in left field earlier in the game, flashing the kind of range that continues to make him one of the best defensive outfielders available on the market.

After sitting out Saturday, Taylor returned to action in Sunday’s finale and collected two more hits, including a double in the second inning. He showed he can still be effective against left-handed pitching and provide value in the later innings.

Taylor offers solid range in the outfield and positional versatility. His bat may never be the centerpiece, but Taylor’s 12 years of MLB experience and recent offensive surge should remind teams that he’s still a worthwhile late-July addition.

Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale entered Sunday’s series finale against the Pirates with questions swirling about his disappointing start to his White Sox tenure. But the right-hander responded, tossing six innings of one-run ball while allowing just three hits, walking one, and striking out six.

It was Civale’s best outing since being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers and a sign that he might finally be settling in with his new club.

The 30-year-old showed excellent command, generating weak contact and staying ahead in counts. A noticeable shift from his pre-break form.

Through seven games with the White Sox, Civale now owns a 4.66 ERA. While the overall numbers don’t jump off the page, Sunday’s effort offered a glimpse of what he’s capable of.

If he can build on this outing, the White Sox may have another arm they can move at the deadline in Civale.