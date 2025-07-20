White Sox offensive explosion in Pittsburgh bodes well for second half of 2025 season

The second half of the 2025 season could not have started any better for the Chicago White Sox.

The Sox left Pittsburgh with a sweep of the Pirates, winning all three games in dominant fashion after the All-Star Break.

On Friday night, the White Sox coasted to a 10-1 victory. On Saturday night, the Sox bounced back from a slow offensive start and won by a final score of 10-4. Then in the series finale, the South Siders put up four runs in the first to take a commanding lead, and won 7-2.

Of all the good things we saw from the White Sox, the offensive explosion was the most notable. The Sox totaled, 27 runs, 34 hits, drew 13 walks, and had a team batting average of .304 in the series (34-for-112).

White Sox need to show offensive potential in the second half

Coming into 2025, young pitching was Chicago’s biggest strength and biggest focus. It’s what fans were most excited to see at the ballpark this season.

But as the year has progressed, rookie position players have been called up to contribute at the big league level. Chase Meidroth, Edgar Quero, Kyle Teel, and Colson Montgomery are among the White Sox prospects to debut in 2025.

Those guys are in the starting lineup just about every day, and given the lack of outstanding offensive talent in Chicago’s farm system, this is a group that needs to have success.

We’ve seen flashes from all of these young players before, but White Sox rookies developing as consistent hitters might be the most important thing that could happen in the second half of 2025. Hence why the White Sox sweeping the Pirates was so encouraging. It bodes well for the bats to come alive in the second half.

Colson Montgomery had three hits and three RBIs in the series. Miguel Vargas had multi-hit efforts on both Saturday and Sunday, including a three-run homer in the series finale.

Miguel Vargas sends one to the bullpen! pic.twitter.com/3x4KvK8YKI — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 20, 2025

Chase Meidroth had three hits of his own over the weekend, nearly going yard on Sunday before it was overturned for fan interference. Edgar Quero was 2-for-4 with his second career home run on Friday night.

The White Sox hit four home runs as a team in three games against the Pirates, and a little bit of power was refreshing to see. Chicago is still 28th in baseball in home runs. It’s an area the organization clearly needs to improve upon and there’s no time like the present.

It was an outstanding start to the second half for the White Sox. They are now just six wins shy (35-65) of their 2024 win total with 62 games left to play. The White Sox will look to continue their win streak on Monday in Tampa.