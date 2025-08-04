5 Chicago White Sox hitters propelling them to their hot second-half start

The Chicago White Sox were one of the worst teams in baseball for the first half, finishing with a record of 32-65. That’s all turned around since the All-Star break, with the South Siders now one of the hottest teams in baseball, with a 10-5 record over their last 15 games.

The White Sox haven’t had an easy start to the second half. It makes the hot start that much sweeter. They won three series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies, and Los Angeles Angels. The Rays are 5.0 games out of an AL Wild Card spot, while the Philadelphia Phillies are tied for first place in the NL East.

The White Sox have watched their offense come alive in the second half, with five players who have stood out above the rest. Without these five bats, Chicago would still be at the bottom of the standings.

The Chicago White Sox have five hitters leading the way

The White Sox have had five of the regular hitters in their lineup catch fire since the All-Star break. Miguel Vargas, Colson Montgomery, Lenyn Sosa, Mike Tauchman, and Luis Robert Jr. have been the main drivers of the offense, according to CHSN on X.

Of those five, Robert Jr. and Montgomery have hit the best, with Robert Jr. having the highest average (.395) and Montgomery the highest slugging percentage (.655).

This. We'd like to talk about this. pic.twitter.com/DPSmeSSq5t — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) August 3, 2025

Montgomery has also been impressive in his own right, hitting seven (7) home runs in the last 11 games. One of those homers was off Phillies’ left-hander Christopher Sánchez, who until he met Montgomery hadn’t allowed a home run to a lefty all season.

The others aren't slouches, with Sosa having a .360 batting average and a .931 OPS since the break, Tauchman hitting .294 with a .529 slug and 10 RBIs, and Vargas hitting .296 with a .519 slug and nine RBIs.

Sosa has been one of the White Sox's unsung heroes this season, as he’s the team leader in batting average (.281) and hits (95). Overall, Sosa is hitting .281/.309/.432 for an OPS of .741 in 95 games.

Tauchman and Vargas have also been quietly putting up numbers amid the White Sox's struggles, with Vargas being a surprising success after lacking consistent offensive production at the beginning of his career. Tauchman, through 59 games in a White Sox uniform, is hitting .286/.371/.457 for an OPS of .828, while Vargas, in 106 games, is hitting .229/.305/.402 for an OPS of .707.

Vargas was not in the White Sox lineup over the weekend. He was later placed on the Injured List with a left oblique strain.

The White Sox have a nice foundation

The White Sox's hot start to the second half should give fans hope that things will be better for next season and beyond.

They have a nice young core brewing, led by Colson Montgomery and Kyle Teel, who look to be the future in the heart of the batting order while playing premium defensive positions.

The second half for the White Sox will be a better barometer for how well this team will perform in the future, and thankfully, they’re showing signs that it’s bright.

All five of these hitters should be back next season, with the White Sox likely to pick up Robert Jr.’s option after not trading him, and the others being under control by arbitration or pre-arbitration.