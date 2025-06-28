Predicting what Lenyn Sosa's future with the Chicago White Sox is going to look like

Chicago White Sox infielder Lenyn Sosa has been one of the pleasant surprises about the team in 2025.

Sosa continues to improve, having the best offensive season of his young career by a wide margin.

At the halfway point, he is pacing for 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, and a career-high .714 OPS. That’s not bad offensive output for an everyday second baseman.

It begs the question - What does Sosa’s future with the White Sox actually look like? Is he going to be an everyday player on the next contending team?

Predicting Lenyn Sosa's future

With Sosa under contract through the 2029 season, I don’t see then White Sox moving him at the upcoming trade deadline, even if they have a chance to sell high.

The White Sox are thin on position player prospects, and until one of them renders Sosa expendable, he’ll be a starter for the White Sox.

My predication is that Sosa remains a utility starter for the Sox through 2026, then transitions to a bench role once the White Sox emerge as contenders again.

I think he’ll finish the 2025 season with somewhere close to 15 home runs. He’ll be in the Opening Day lineup for the White Sox in 2026. I’m less optimistic that Colson Montgomery is going to win a starting job next season, but even if he does, I like the idea of Montgomery at third base, Chase Meidroth at shortstop, Sosa at second, and Miguel Vargas playing first base.

By 2027, Chicago should be in win now mode and can move Sosa to the bench or trade him.

Sosa doesn’t have the plate discipline to truly develop into an above-average starter at second base. But his power and consistent bat-to-ball abilities make him an attractive bench bat for a winning team. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Maybe Lenyn Sosa follows another player with his namesake. Think about what Edmundo Sosa has been for the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals for the last seven years.

Edmundo Sosa has a career OPS+ of 97. Lenyn Sosa is at 99 in 2025. If that becomes his new career norm, it’s good enough to have a roster spot on playoff teams.

Lenyn Sosa won’t be going anywhere anytime soon if you ask me. He’s just scratching the surface of the success he can have on the South Side.