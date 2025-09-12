Chicago White Sox rookie catcher Kyle Teel is on one of the best streaks in baseball

The Chicago White Sox have the best young core in baseball, and it's getting hard to argue otherwise.

Between Colson Montgomery looking like a superstar and a franchise player, and Lenyn Sosa becoming a staple in the lineup, the White Sox have sped up their rebuild. The hope is for the team to build off their late season momentum and be more competitive in 2026.

The White Sox have had a great start to the last month of the season. They are 8-2 in September so far and are in position to finish their first over .500 month since May of 2023.

Many players have contributed to the team's success as of late, but none have done more than Kyle Teel, who has been an on-base machine.

Kyle Teel has been an on-base machine in the past 20 games

Kyle Teel is quickly proving to be one of the best catchers in baseball and someone who Will Venable will need to bat at the top of his lineup. He extended his on-base streak to 20 games in Chicago's 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to a post from the White Sox, Teel’s 20-game on-base streak ties him with Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette for the longest in baseball.

Teel is hitting .366/.471/.620 (26-71) with three doubles, 18 RBIs, and five home runs during his streak.

Teel’s on-base streak also ties former White Sox great José Abreu (2014) for the longest on-base streak by a rookie in franchise history. With a hit or a walk on Friday night, Teel will set a franchise record.

Checked our watch & it's Teel Time ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/pFau9uX353 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 11, 2025

Teel is a future top-of-the-order bat for the Chicago White Sox

The future of the White Sox and the top of the order is slowly coming into view. With a free agent signing or two, the lineup could be really scary. Just ask Tigers manager A.J. Hinch.

Teel is making his case to bat either second or third for the White Sox every day. He has displayed the ability to get on-base, but also hit for power.

In 65 games to start his career, Teel is hitting .290/.391/.440 with an OPS and OPS+ of .831 and 133. Those are good numbers for anyone, but they are especially elite for a rookie. The real test for Teel will be when the league adjusts to him in 2026 and how he'll recover from slumps, but so far, so good.

While Teel could be a key offensive contributor for the Sox, he may prove to be much more than that as a Swiss Army Knife in the field. The White Sox are still open to playing Teel at multiple positions next season.

It will be challenging to play Teel, Edgar Quero, and Korey Lee at the same time, so letting Teel get some innings at first base or an outfield corner could create flexibility.

The future top of the order for the White Sox could involve Chase Meidroth, Kyle Teel batting second, Lenyn Sosa, and Colson Montgomery as the cleanup hitter. That could always change with the signing of a free agent, which is more likely to occur now that Justin Ishbia has increased his ownership stake in the White Sox and will "infuse" some cash this offseason.