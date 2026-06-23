Blue Jays fans destroyed White Sox's best chance at deserved All-Star glory

The White Sox have done something remarkable this season. Though many, including general manager Chris Getz, expected an improvement from their 100-loss season in 2025, most people would be lying if they said they’d expected the team to be tied for first place in the AL Central on June 23rd. The White Sox surprising performance can be traced to several young players having a breakout season. With many deserving candidates, White Sox fans expected to see All-Star representation they haven’t had since 2021. But the early results haven’t been too promising for White Sox fans hoping to see their favorite players in the Midsummer Classic, and Blue Jays fans are to blame.

updated vote leaders for MLB All-Star Game... pic.twitter.com/nOYnua08L5 — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 22, 2026

Despite the Blue Jays .500 record and their standing in third place in the AL East, the fans in Toronto have shown up to vote in droves. As of this week’s update, a Blue Jays player is in the top two in voting at every position except in the outfield. Some have a legitimate statistical argument, but some do not. Second Base has been a weak position in the American League this season, and Blue Jays 2B Ernie Clement certainly deserves to be in the conversation. Whether Clement and his .753 OPS deserve to be leading all American League vote-getters is another question, but it’s not the biggest injustice on this list.

Catcher Alejandro Kirk and DH George Springer are in the top two at their respective positions, and both have missed significant time with injuries. Kirk, in particular, returned last week after not playing since the first week of April, and his season OPS is .583 in the brief time he has played. The fact that he has nearly double the votes of Tigers breakout catcher Dillon Dingler is a testament to how broken this system is. Fans can’t be trusted to vote objectively and will vote for their team’s players regardless of performance.

White Sox players deserve more votes than they're getting on the All-Star ballot

As far as the White Sox are concerned, it’s been an underwhelming performance on the ballot. Munetaka Murakami, who has been out for nearly four weeks with a hamstring injury, has the most votes of all White Sox, but he sits in third place at first base. Yankees first baseman Ben Rice is deserving of the All-Star nod, but he trails Vlad Guerrero Jr. by nearly 600,000 votes. Guerrero has had a down year by his standards, with only four home runs at this point in the season. Miguel Vargas led all third basemen in several categories until recently, yet he’s not even in the same ballpark in All-Star voting as Blue Jays’ Kazuma Okamoto or Rays’ Junior Caminero. Colson Montgomery, who continues to be one of the best two-way shortstops in the game, ranks fifth among shortstops in the voting.

There is still time for White Sox fans to fix this, but time is running out. White Sox fans need to rally together over the next week and send some of their deserving players to Philadelphia. Fans can vote up to five times a day at this link.