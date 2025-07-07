Chicago Cubs show support and celebrate the life of White Sox closer Bobby Jenks

The Chicago White Sox community continues to mourn the loss of Bobby Jenks, who tragically lost his battle with cancer and passed away over the weekend.

While remembering his life and baseball career, the White Sox have also received some support from the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs honored Jenks before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday with a display on the left field scoreboard and a moment of silence.

The game was on the 20th anniversary of Jenks’ Major League debut with the White Sox.

Cubs honor the life of Bobby Jenks at Wrigley Field before their game vs. the Cardinals 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/p4IpFra48j — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) July 6, 2025

Jenks against the Cubs

Bobby Jenks pitched against the Chicago Cubs 10 times during his career. Cubs hitters batted just .200 against him with an OPS of .549.

Jenks recorded four career saves against the Cubs with 12 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched.

Only one National League team (Pittsburgh) has been closed out by Jenks more times than the Cubs.

Jenks loved the Cubs-Sox rivalry

Few players have reveled in the Cubs-Sox rivalry like Bobby Jenks did.

White Sox beat writer Scott Merkin recently shared a story of Jenks while he was in his hospital bed in Portugal. Jenks was talking to Merkin about the cancer battle his was in the middle of and the fact that he would never give up. “Mama didn’t raise no Cub fan,” Jenks joked.

"He was so proud to be part of the White Sox," Merkin said. "He loved the organization, but he really loved the fans. The fans really loved him."

On @mullyhaugh, @scottmerkin shared the story of Bobby Jenks telling him from his hospital bed that "Mama didn't raise no Cubs fan."



"He was so proud to be part of the White Sox," Merkin says. "He loved the organization, but he really loved the fans. The fans really loved him." pic.twitter.com/lqwCE3ySwR — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) July 7, 2025

Even though he played on the South Side, Cubs fans can look back on Bobby Jenks and his baseball career fondly. When Jenks was with the White Sox, the Sox-Cubs rivalry was at it’s absolute peak.

The Cubs won 85 games in 2007 when Bobby Jenks had 40 saves and the best season of his career.

In 2008, the Cubs and White Sox both made the playoffs with Jenks closing out Game 163 for the Sox.

Sometimes, a universally beloved sports figure can transcend a rivalry. People in Chicago know how important Bobby Jenks is to the story of Chicago baseball. His legacy will live on for many years to come.

It was a classy move by the Cubs this weekend, and nice to see Jenks getting some support from both sides of the town he loved dearly.